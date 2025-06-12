The State of Britain by Richard Lyon
Chapter 2 - What civilisation actually eats
The chemistry that "electrify everything" ignores
Chapter 1 — the physics that demolishes energy policy
Or: why you can't boil an egg in a swimming pool
February 2026
I wrote a book
Six months of silence. Here's why.
June 2025
The Iron Law of Energy
Why the "Clean Transition" is a Step Toward Collapse
Charting a New Course for UK Energy Policy
A fundamental shift in energy policy is now a matter of national survival. Here’s a seven point plan.
May 2025
Pumbaa, with you, everything's gas
Why human CO2 emission can't explain observed variations in the weather.
Dim
A mandatory solar panel installation will cost a young house buyer over £19,000 and take them nearly 60 years to pay for.
Why taxing oil and gas companies increases energy costs
It's Complicated (But Not That Complicated, Ed)
December 2024
The Wrong shall fail, the Right prevail
Echoes of Longfellow: Resisting Despair in Modern Britain
Funny Money
Can Modern Monetary Theory pay for Net Zero? No. It's inflationary rocket fuel.
Peak oil and fake money
Peak oil never went away. We simply masked it by printing trillions of dollars of fake money. Now the energy floor is falling out from under our…
November 2024
MAD
NATO once avoided nuclear war through the doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction. Now it seems actively to court it.
