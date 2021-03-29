Hello, and welcome.

BRITAIN IS IN A STATE, isn’t it? Patriarchal, misogynist, sexist, hateful, colonial, racist, and transphobic. Stalked by pestilence, our grandparents slaughtered by covidiot sceptics demanding so-called “rights”, such as spending time with people we love, and speaking freely. Dooming the world, and all of its polar bears, to an early death from starvation, incineration, and drowning.

Or is it?

I’m an economist, energy industry professional, and passive house builder. I’m a ‘small-c’ conservative, and a Unionist. I’m a free speech advocate, and a political commentator. And I don’t believe any of that.

In this occasional newsletter, I cover a variety of topics loosely connected to contemporary events in the United Kingdom. I try to keep my writing brief. I try to avoid speculation. I try to reference what I say where I can, and I take care over the quality of those references so you can check for yourself what I say. I’m sometimes sharp, but I’m rarely angry. I keep the comment section open so that, if you spot an error, you can tell me and I can correct it.

Why subscribe?

So why not join me? Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox. And if you change your mind, cancellation is easy and instantaneous.