The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Toffeepud's avatar
Toffeepud
May 9, 2025

We've had solar panels since 2011, on our north south facing roof, purely to take advantage of the feed in tariff. We got in just before it was changed and make a tidy sum. Except last year. On taking the reading in June hubs asked "did I do this already?" I replied no. He said the reading was extremely low. I had to remind him the first 4 months of the year had been wall to wall grey cloud, zero sun. I certainly wouldn't want to rely on them for my electricity! Not in this country.....Oh and when we first put them up, every man and his dog suddenly wanted to buy our roof space....

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ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
May 9, 2025Edited

Knowing very little (to be truthful, nothing) about solar panels I wondered about their lifespan. I do have anecdotal knowledge of the quality of some new-build housing and certainly would not trust all builders to install panels of the highest quality. When maintenance costs etc are factored in, I cannot imagine that I would rush to buy a new-build property. If I hear of someone in the family contemplating such a move, I’ll forward this article to them with all due speed.

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