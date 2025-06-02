IMAGINE a scenario where UK citizens, disillusioned with established political approaches, opted for a government with a fresh perspective on energy—one that directly addresses their hopes for the future and their concerns about the present.

This week’s letter explores a fundamental question: what would a pragmatic and effective UK energy policy entail?

[1] Abandon climate hysteria

A pragmatic UK energy policy would begin by re-evaluating the foundational assumptions that have driven decision-making for decades. It would critically assess the predictive failure of climate models that project catastrophic outcomes, and question their continued role as the primary driver of energy strategy. Consequently, public funding for institutions focused solely on promoting these hypotheses would be terminated, and their influence on public decision-making would be removed.

[2] Reimpose energy realism

Such a policy would acknowledge the fundamental physical differences between low-quality diffuse energy sources like solar and wind, and high-quality concentrated energy sources such as nuclear and hydrocarbons. It would recognise that advanced industrial economies, by their very nature, depend on uninterrupted, high-quality energy. This is not merely an economic or political preference, but a constraint rooted in physics, meaning that the attempt to power such economies primarily with intermittent, diffuse sources faces inherent and insurmountable challenges and must be abandoned.

[3] Declare energy a national priority

This policy would address a critical, emerging reality: while global gas reserves remain substantial, global oil production may be approaching a point of irreversible decline. This eventuality could trigger an energy price shock potentially more severe than the one preceding the 2008 financial crisis, especially as many traditional economic stabilisation tools have already been deployed. In anticipation, energy strategy would be elevated to a matter of national priority, demanding urgent and decisive action.

[4] Phase out “renewables”

Consistent with this reassessment, public funding and support mechanisms for low-quality diffuse energy sources would be phased out. This would involve revoking licenses for new, large-scale diffuse energy projects and renegotiating existing subsidy schemes to minimise public cost and liability. Taxes, levies, and subsidies related to these sources would be removed from energy bills to reduce burdens on businesses and households. Public funding for institutions focused solely on promoting low-quality diffuse energy would be terminated, and their influence on public decision-making would be removed

[5] Maximise domestic hydrocarbon production

To enhance domestic energy security, regulations hindering onshore oil and gas development would be reformed, ensuring swift processes while maintaining appropriate community compensation and environmental safeguards. Fiscal incentives would encourage oil and gas companies to maximise the lifespan and output of existing assets. The cost of UK exploration and development would be reduced by streamlining regulations, focusing on essential safety and environmental standards.

[6] Fast track nuclear base load generation

Similarly, regulatory hurdles that have historically impeded nuclear development, often introduced due to anti-nuclear advocacy, would be dismantled while upholding stringent safety and environmental protections. An ambitious program to expand the UK’s nuclear power capacity would be initiated to provide reliable base load electricity.

[7] Integrate with economic and financial policy

Energy policy would be intrinsically linked with economic and financial strategy. It would be understood that a contraction in energy supply—whether by design or by default—inevitably leads to a contraction in the real economy of goods and services, thereby undermining the value of currency and risking severe inflation. A strengthened domestic supply of gas, oil, and nuclear power would be leveraged to revitalise the UK's manufacturing base and service economy. The nation's energy generation capacity could even be considered as a mechanism for maintaining monetary stability.

Even if implemented immediately, this transition towards a more robust, high-density energy system is significantly delayed. Success is not guaranteed. Failure to adapt could result in a regression to per-capita energy consumption levels not seen since the 19th century, with severe consequences for living standards, public health, and societal stability. This task is therefore of paramount urgency. Every unit of energy and investment directed towards less effective solutions today potentially diminishes our capacity to achieve this vital transition tomorrow. The challenge is immense, but it must be confronted.