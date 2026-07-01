The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
7d

You couldn't make this up 🤦‍♂️

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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
7d

Iron Law of Infrastructure: Support infrastructure must be insstalled and operational before its support is required.

That concept is hardly brain science or rocket surgery. ;-)

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