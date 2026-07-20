The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
20hEdited

To me this is indicative of the deep state imperative that Net Zero must be pursued come what may.

The authorities use spin and obfuscation to hid the truth. Substacker Biologyphenom captured a short video of Claire Coutinho quizzing minister Michael Shanks on this issue here: https://scotsparlclips.substack.com/p/house-of-commons15-jul-2026.

Shanks is “economical with the actualité” when he says the review will be independent and when he denies that this was a “near miss” situation (as you describe) which could have led to a blackout.

The following is a variant on a comment I’ve already posted under current posts by David Turver and Kathryn Porter:

Politicians used to talk about the “energy trilemma”, the balancing of affordability, security and sustainability, the latter referring to decarbonisation of the economy.

The authorities pushing our ruinous unilateral Net Zero policies no longer pretend that they are “saving the planet” by decarbonisation. Their stated purpose of Net Zero is openly and absurdly reduced to achieving their own arbitrarily set legally binding emissions reduction targets.

Publicly available official publications such as the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy and the UK government’s recent admission that the UK achieved a reduction of just 15% of net greenhouse gas emissions over the period 1996 to 2023 show clearly that Net Zero is pointless and unachievable, both globally and nationally here in the UK.

It is equally obvious that Net Zero is ruinously expensive as rigorously documented by energy analysist David Turver and is the cause of major ongoing deindustrialisation here in the UK. Energy analysts Richard Lyon and John Constable characterise the Net Zero reliance on unsustainable low-grade energy supplies as a catastrophically regressive policy which by the laws of physics is certain to lead to economic ruination.

So what on earth is stopping the authorities from admitting that the entire Net Zero endeavour has been a huge mistake which needs to be abandoned before any further pointless damage is inflicted on our energy infrastructure and economy, especially as most of the rest of the world, now including the USA, clearly doesn’t give two hoots about it? I can only conclude that malign deep state influence is being brought to bear for some inscrutable unfathomable ulterior motive.

It is very frustrating that there is no honest public debate with those at the top of the establishment on their reasons for pursuing unilateral Net Zero.

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
1d

This is exactly what I said in response to the article on this subject yesterday morning by David Turver, only I said it in less words

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