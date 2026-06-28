The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Dan Sleezer's avatar
Dan Sleezer
17h

Excellent job!! From a +50 year power utility veteran from Chicago, USA.

This very risky condition which unfortunately is more the norm nowadays only gets the the press only after the catastrophe.

I am still awaiting the official Portugal/Spain blackout report with great curiosity. How will the officials spin this catastrophe to not demean the renewables industry!

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Julia Dawn's avatar
Julia Dawn
17h

Thank you, very informative and very useful

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