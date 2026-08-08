The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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T J Thorne's avatar
T J Thorne
5d

"Rationing is flexibility" made me laugh, though it's the kind of laugh that dies off fairly quickly when you realise they mean it. Being paid a few quid to let someone else switch off my appliances is not a saving, it's a polite way of saying the lights might not stay on.

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Charles Pickles's avatar
Charles Pickles
3d

It still surprises me why there is such a huge demand in public organisations to ever increase the complexity of the systems by which services to the public are delivered. Increasingly the drive to centralisation and computer-dominated controls just increases the risk of failure, and to an ever expanding impact on populations. All in the name of saving costs by reduction of persons employed and in the redundancy of delivery systems. I would not be surprised if those nominal cost savings have been long eradicated and even become more expensive due to the much higher demand for maintenance and security measures to keep the systems working.

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