On Wednesday the government introduced an Energy Independence Bill to end new licences to look for oil and gas in the North Sea. The same week’s figures showed how much the grid still leans on gas: in this winter’s forecast, in September’s record bill for balancing it, and in last year’s carbon accounts.

The Bill. On Wednesday the government introduced the Energy Independence Bill, which would end new licences to explore for oil and gas in the North Sea, and onshore in England, fracking included. New ‘Transitional Energy Certificates’ would let existing fields produce from areas next to them or already within them, including through existing pipes and platforms. The government says this ‘could unlock around 60 million barrels of oil’, without saying over how long. That’s about seven weeks of Britain’s demand for oil products. The Bill’s factsheet says North Sea production is 75 per cent below its peak, and argues that more licensing wouldn’t ‘change the UK’s status as a net importer of oil and gas’. Part of the government’s case for the Bill is that Britain stays an importer whatever it licenses.

The margin. NESO, the National Energy System Operator that runs the electricity grid, forecasts this winter’s spare capacity at the peak, its ‘de-rated margin’, at 5.9 gigawatts, against 6.1 last year. ‘De-rated’ means each source is counted at what it can be relied on to deliver: wind at about a sixth of its size. This year’s Winter Outlook counts more of the wind fleet than before. As the analyst David Turver pointed out, NESO’s own appendix gives the old method’s answer: 5.2 gigawatts. In the harshest case NESO tested, the new figure falls to 3.1. NESO says every case still meets the reliability standard, and that’s fair. On last year’s sums the margin shrank; the new sums win some of it back by counting the wind more kindly.

The shortfall. And if the gas runs short? Ofgem, the energy regulator, has costed a plan to keep open the capacity to import gas through the pipeline from Belgium, covered here on 24 October. A real shortage appears only in what its impact assessment calls ‘very rare’ stress. Then, with no evidence on how a shortfall would be shared out, it puts 75 per cent of the gap on switching off gas power stations, because shutting a few big plants frees a lot of gas. It leaves the wider effects on electricity prices and balancing costs uncosted. NESO’s margin counts those same plants by how often they’ve broken down in the past. It’s a cost model, not an emergency rulebook. But the regulator’s arithmetic sends most of a gas shortage to the plants the electricity margin counts on.

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The record month. September cost £553 million to keep the grid in balance, NESO’s monthly report says: the dearest month on record, just above November 2021. That one was driven by gas and power prices. This one was mostly volume. A record 1.8 terawatt hours of wind was switched off, about 97 per cent of it in Scotland, while upgrade work on the lines south cut how much power they could carry. Working around those limits on the wires cost £474 million, £445 million of it in Scotland. September paid for two systems at once: the wind that was turned off and the plants that stood in for it.

The dearer gas. Wind made 39 per cent of September’s power, and gas’s share of the mix fell. But gas made the stand-ins dearer. Gas prices were 136 per cent up on a year before, nuclear outages added to the call on gas plants, and those plants made half of all the extra power NESO bought. Its average price for that power, £212 a megawatt hour, was 75 per cent up on last September. The price cap, the limit Ofgem sets on what suppliers can charge a typical household, rose to £1,723 a year for October to December, the government says, ‘as the Iran War has pushed up international gas prices’. Turning wind off in Scotland means buying much of its replacement at international gas prices.

The levy in law. The Bill also writes into law a change explained here on 24 October: public spending covers three-quarters of households’ share of the Renewables Obligation, an older subsidy for renewable power charged on electricity bills. The government’s factsheet says that takes ‘around £90 a year’ off the average bill, until March 2029. The other quarter stays on household bills. The subsidy hasn’t shrunk; most of the household part has moved off the bill.

The emissions. The UK Emissions Trading Scheme, the carbon market, requires big emitters to hand in a permit for each tonne of greenhouse gas, counted as carbon dioxide. Its report for 2025 finds the emissions it covers down 6.9 per cent on 2024. Industry’s fell 15.4 per cent. Power stations’ rose 1.6 per cent, the only sector to go up. The report gives no reason for either. Last year, on the government’s own count, power stations went the wrong way.

The Energy Trap pattern. The book argues a weather-dependent grid doesn’t replace the old system: Britain pays for two, plus the wires to join them. First, the concessions: NESO’s forecast passes its own reliability test, even in its harshest case, and September’s record was more about the wires than about gas. But on last year’s method the margin shrank, and Ofgem’s model takes most of a gas shortage out of the plants that margin counts on. September paid for wind turned off and other plants turned on, much of it gas at international prices. And the Bill to end new exploration rests partly on Britain staying an importer. In September, Britain paid for the new system and for the old one standing behind it.

My book The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can is published by Swift Press.