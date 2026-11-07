The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Steve's avatar
Steve
1d

The Energy Independence Bill will end further exploration for energy and make the country more dependent on foreign imports. This must be the best example of Orwellian language yet.

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
1dEdited

I took a snapshot of Richard’s Grid Margin tool this morning showing 100% reliable with gas at 71%. It’s a pity there isn’t a timestamp somewhere on the display, e.g. adjacent to or instead of the text “RIGHT NOW”.

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