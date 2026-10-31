Seven announcements, 27 to 30 October. They pay part of this winter’s bill, lend for the kit and move costs between households; the one plan to change the price comes without a costing.

The £100. From January the Household Energy Payment pays £100 to households in council tax bands A to D in England. The Budget puts it, with the devolved governments’ share, at £2.6 billion, and helps pay for it by doubling the bank surcharge, a tax on bank profits, from 3 to 6 per cent for 15 months. The £45-a-year VAT cut on electricity now runs to July 2027. Carbon Brief reports forecasts that the price cap (the limit Ofgem, the energy regulator, sets on what suppliers can charge a typical household) could rise by about a quarter in January, some £470 a year. It’s real help with this winter’s bill, paid by banks and taxpayers. It doesn’t touch what the energy costs.

The loans. The Warm Homes Loan Scheme, launched on 27 October, offers government-backed loans for heat pumps, solar panels and batteries, which together ‘could help families save up to £550 a year’, and £300 more on a tariff that’s cheaper off-peak. Its own worked example is a £10,000 loan over seven years: about £155 a month at a high-street 8 per cent, less £285 a year through the scheme. That leaves nearly £1,600 a year in repayments, roughly twice the best-case saving. Interest-free loans, longer terms and the heat-pump grant, up to £9,000, can close the gap. On the government’s example, until the loan is paid off, the household pays out more than it saves.

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The cut. The next day, the Budget said the government ‘will also save £1 billion capital grant from the Warm Homes Plan’, the grants and loans for heat pumps, insulation and solar, to help pay for defence. It holds the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, the grant towards a heat pump, at £400 million in 2027-28; Carbon Brief puts that about £800 million below earlier plans over three years, or roughly 100,000 fewer heat pumps. Loan money ‘from the Warm Homes Fund’ partly pays for a new scheme for first-time buyers. Money for low-income homes and social housing is mostly protected. The plan to bring bills down shrank in the week its loans opened.

The standing charge. The Chancellor is scrapping the gas standing charge, the fixed daily fee that pays for the pipes whatever you use: £108 a year for a typical household. The costs don’t go. They move onto the price of each unit of gas, which ‘could save 60% of account-holding households around an average of £45’. If the same total is raised, the other 40 per cent pay on average about £67 more, on static figures. Nesta, a research charity, finds the poorest households gain most; the government expects only ‘a small number’ to need help. Folded into the unit price, the fixed cost of a shrinking gas grid lands hardest on those who burn the most and can’t leave.

The debt. Unpaid household energy bills have almost tripled to £5.02 billion, says the government and Ofgem’s new strategy. When customers can’t pay, the cost is spread across everyone’s bill: on average ‘approximately £67 per year’, ‘almost double the level seen before 2022’. From spring 2027 a one-off scheme writes off crisis-era debt for vulnerable households. The Budget says the plan will save bill-payers around £30 by 2030. The strategy calls affordability ‘one of the biggest drivers of energy debt’, then leaves it to actions ‘beyond the scope of this strategy’. The debt gets a plan. The price behind it gets someone else’s paper.

The fixed price. To ‘break the link’ between gas and electricity prices, the government would move existing low-carbon plants, ‘which supply about a third of our power today’, onto fixed-price contracts: when the market is above the price they pay back, when it’s below, bill-payers top them up. Its analytical annex gives no costing, only ‘a qualitative assessment’. The deal ‘could result in bill savings in earlier years and higher consumer bills in later years’, ‘particularly if future gas-driven price shocks are limited or short-lived’; the net effect is ‘uncertain’. The consultation asks owners on the Renewables Obligation, the older subsidy, whether they’ll ‘remain commercially viable’ without it once that ends, though it says the scheme isn’t a successor. Sold as insurance for households, it also asks whether older plants need a new contract to keep running.

The cable. Sea Link, an undersea power cable from Suffolk to Kent, got planning consent on 30 October. National Grid quoted about £1.1 billion during the planning examination; a campaign group, reported by Energy Live News, found it had asked Ofgem for far more: on the same price basis, about £2.57 billion. National Grid calls the low figure ‘an early, high-level assessment’ and now expects ‘around £3 billion’ in today’s prices; Ofgem’s draft view backs the main contracts. That lands in network charges, the part of every bill that pays for wires. Planning heard the early number. Bill-payers get the late one.

The Energy Trap pattern. The book argues the transition’s costs are real whoever pays them, and that moving a cost isn’t cutting it. Most of the rise in bills since 2020 is gas, on Nesta’s figures, and this week’s £100 and VAT cut answer it with money from banks and taxpayers. The debt plan should trim about £30 by 2030. Most of the rest moves costs: the loans spread the kit’s cost, the standing charge shifts the gas grid’s fixed cost onto heavy users, and a planned hydrogen levy moves from gas bills to taxes. The one plan meant to change the price comes without a costing, and the new cable more than doubled before approval. This week’s help mostly paid the bill or moved it. Little of it lowered the cost underneath.

My book The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can is published by Swift Press.