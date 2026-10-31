The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Seacat's avatar
Seacat
10m

A £100 ...what about £300, the amount floated by Milliband, or is that a mirage, an oasis of plenty somewhere over the rainbow.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
1m

"The strategy calls affordability ‘one of the biggest drivers of energy debt’..."

Ooooh, breakthrough! So maybe people get into debt because they can't afford to pay? Novel and provocative! 8-)

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