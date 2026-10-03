The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Nickrl's avatar
Nickrl
Oct 3

wind back to the 50/60's coal station build out and corresponding grid build out 100% UK engineered and manufactured. Be lucky to make 30% now so much as would like to see UK making this stuff its unlikely to happen but if it now holds back grid expansion im fine with that.

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
Oct 3

I would love to actually put down on paper what I really think about all of this but we live in strange times where free speech is sadly long gone. Perhaps I should send my electricity bill to our energy minister and get her or him to pay seeing as they're so happy with what they have set in place because I never voted for any of this. And as for heat pumps, well they can take mine and..............!

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