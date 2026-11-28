Ofgem raised its limit on household energy prices by 26 per cent because world gas prices rose, while Britain’s own output kept falling. The government will send £100; the climate advisers showed going electric saving £1,200, much of it petrol tax; and the two things that might change what sets the bill are priced after the bids or due around 2037.

The cap. The price cap is the limit Ofgem, the energy regulator, sets on what suppliers can charge on default tariffs, per unit of energy and per day. From 1 January it rises by 26 per cent: on Ofgem’s yearly figure for a typical household paying by direct debit, from £1,723 to £2,166. About 10 million households on fixed deals are spared while those last. Ofgem blames the conflict in the Middle East, which has roughly tripled wholesale gas prices. Gas bills rise 33 per cent and electricity 19 per cent. On my count, climate policy took a third of Britain’s electricity bill in 2024. Gas drives the rise; subsidies set the floor.

The £100. The government will pay £100 to about 20 million households in England from 4 January: those in council tax bands A to D, with a £100 million fund for councils to help others in hardship. The Energy Secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh, said the government would do everything it could to ‘bring bills down for good, by breaking the link with fossil fuels and delivering more clean, homegrown power’. On Ofgem’s yearly figure the rise is £443 for a typical home; the £100 is paid once, by the Treasury. It helps with this winter’s bill and leaves the price where it was.

The home output. Britain’s own energy production fell another 2.1 per cent in July to September against a year earlier, official figures showed on Thursday. Last year’s total was a record low, 68 per cent below its 1999 peak as the North Sea’s old fields ran down, with gas output the lowest since 1973. Net imports held at 43 per cent of what Britain uses. Norway, mostly by pipeline, still supplied 69 per cent of gas imports, down from 76 per cent the year before, while tanker cargoes of liquefied gas rose 24 per cent. Less of Britain’s gas is its own, and last year more of the rest came by sea.

The electric home. The Climate Change Committee, the government’s climate adviser, says a typical household can save £1,200 a year on its energy bills by going electric, counting petrol as well as gas and electricity. £700 of that is the car. On my sums from the committee’s own figures and October’s pump prices, fuel duty and VAT on the petrol come to about £630 a year, and an electric car charged at home pays no fuel duty. That fuel duty will have to be recovered elsewhere, probably tax bills.

The auction. The government auctions contracts that guarantee generators a fixed price for their power, topped up from bills when the market pays less and paid back when it pays more. For the eighth round, it set a budget of £1 each for solar, onshore wind, offshore wind and floating offshore wind, and nothing for the rest, tidal and wave among them. It will ‘consider whether to set material budgets only after we have viewed wind and solar bids’, and pay only ‘if bid prices are in consumers’ interests’. The highest price offshore wind may bid stays at £113 per megawatt-hour, in 2024 prices. Ministers want to see the price before they decide what to buy.

The small reactors. NESO, the National Energy System Operator, has promised priority in the grid queue to EDF’s plan for four small nuclear reactors at Cottam, a former coal power station, of about 1,300 megawatts in all. It was granted under the category for projects with very long lead times: Holtec’s design is still in development in the United States, and EDF says the plant could start around 2037. EDF’s modelling of up to £1 billion a year in savings across the electricity system by 2050 ‘has not been independently verified by NESO’, it says, though it is ‘comfortable’ the project will benefit consumers overall. A data centre on the site could leave much less power for the grid. It isn’t yet a connection offer, and Ofgem can still reject it. Power that doesn’t depend on gas or the weather is on the list, but a decade away.

The Energy Trap pattern. The book argues the transition's costs are real whoever pays them, and that moving a cost isn't cutting it. The £100 and the electric car both lean on the Treasury: the £100 is paid from it, and much of the car's saving is petrol tax it stops collecting. The week's one step towards firm, low-carbon power is a promise of priority in a queue it hasn't yet joined. This week's cash paid part of the bill; it didn't make gas any cheaper.

This week I talked to Andrew Gold on Heretics about the grid, net zero and nuclear.

My book The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can is published by Swift Press.