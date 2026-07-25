The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Ian Watkins's avatar
Ian Watkins
12h

In a contest with fantasy, reality always wins.....

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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
11h

This is a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul, so that Peter can then rob Paul, less a little adminsitrative cost. Nothing flows through government without administrative cost.

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