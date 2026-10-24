Seven papers on energy bills, six from this week. Most of what they offer changes the addressee, not the cost.

The tax-funded discount. Since April the Treasury has paid three-quarters of households’ share of the Renewables Obligation, a renewable subsidy charged on electricity bills: off the bill, not off anyone. The energy department’s report, on 22 October, puts the cost at £1.05 billion in six months. Of the £154 the government said April would take off an average bill, £88 was this move. Ending ECO, an insulation levy, took £59: a cut, not a move. The subsidy itself, £7.7 billion for the whole scheme in 2024-25 (the Subsidy Clock‘s latest year), is still paid in full. This part went to the Treasury on a return ticket, due back on bills from April 2029 unless extended.

The 90 per cent. Not a pitch, a measurement. On 21 October Carbon Brief published figures from the think tank Nesta: after inflation, a typical household electricity bill is £180 a year higher than in late 2020, and £161 of that, nearly 90 per cent of the net rise, is wholesale costs driven by gas. Network and supplier costs rose too; other lines fell by about £99: partly costs moved to the taxpayer (the subsidy above, VAT), partly costs that went (ECO ended, and newer renewable contracts now take £17 off). Gas is the biggest cause on any reading; its share looks larger partly because some costs had already been shown the door.

The taskforce plan. E3G’s eight actions to lower electricity bills, written this month with a taskforce of over 30 organisations, carry a headline: cutting a typical household’s 2030 electricity bill from £956 to £641, on projections built on Cornwall Insight’s data, inflation included. The biggest part, £150 of the £315, comes from moving every levy (policy charges on bills) into taxation. E3G calls it ‘the most expensive of the proposals’, at roughly £8–10 billion a year, homes and businesses together, but argues the economic boost would outweigh that. The rest mixes real cuts, such as running the system better, with transfers, such as paying to wipe some household debt. The plan’s largest bill cut is a bill forwarded to the taxpayer.

The spark gap. The ‘spark gap’, how many times dearer electricity is than gas per unit, decides whether a heat pump is cheaper to run than a gas boiler, and closes from either end. In a report on 20 October, supported by the heat-pump maker Mitsubishi Electric, the trade association Energy UK proposed cutting it from its pre-war four to three by 2030. Step one moves the remaining policy costs onto the Treasury, taking the gap to 3.6 and about £30 a year more off a typical bill. It costs £2.5 billion a year, partly because it extends April’s Treasury discount past 2029. Step two folds the gas standing charge, the fixed daily fee, into the unit price. Each unit of gas gets dearer, closing the gap to three, and heavy gas users pay more; Energy UK backs this only once those on low incomes or with medical needs are protected. One step readdresses the bill to taxpayers, the other to heavy gas users.

The gas grid. On 22 October DESNZ asked for evidence on an awkward sum: paying for the gas network as homes leave it. Its costs are ‘largely fixed’, and the department names ‘the risk of a self-reinforcing cycle in which higher charges accelerate further disconnections’. It asks ‘where these costs should ultimately fall’ among gas users, ‘wider energy consumers’ and ‘taxpayers’. Its main question isn’t how to make the grid cheaper. It’s who’s left holding the bill.

The Belgian pipe. Next stop, Belgium. On 22 October Ofgem proposed that British gas customers pay to keep two electric compressors running at the Belgian end of a gas pipeline, pushing gas into Britain: about £1.19 a year per household meter for five years from 2027, roughly £29 million a year from households. Since Russian supplies to Europe fell in 2022, imports from Europe have slumped, which ‘weakened the commercial case’ for that capacity. Ofgem says this avoids about £5.7 billion of price rises, but only in a rare double emergency it puts no odds on, and gas still isn’t guaranteed to flow. The market wouldn’t buy the service; Ofgem proposes households do.

The steel scheme. After every exemption, British steelmakers are estimated to pay £91 a megawatt-hour for electricity this year against £61 in France, UK Steel reported on 19 October. Eligible steelmakers are already spared most policy charges, so the gap is all wholesale. UK Steel’s fix has a payer in mind: when British wholesale power costs more than French, the government pays the difference; when less, steelmakers pay back. Its modellers, Baringa, put the net cost at about £51 million a year to 2030, then a gain of £13 million a year in 2031–35, forecasting British prices below French. By 2035 the government ends roughly £140–190 million down, which UK Steel would take from £2.5 billion already promised to steel. Two-way in name, it runs one way for years; the return trip is a forecast.

The Energy Trap pattern. The book argues the transition’s costs are real whether or not anyone owns them, and moving them isn’t shrinking them. This week’s plans are sold as cutting bills, but their biggest levers move costs: the renewable subsidy, E3G’s largest saving and both of Energy UK’s steps. The gas grid paper asks chiefly who carries its costs. Outside the transition, a service the market wouldn’t carry goes to households, and a steel price gap to the Treasury. Some costs did go, ECO among them, and the week’s one measurement blames gas, not the transition. But other transition costs have left the bill without going away. Move a cost, the bill changes. The cost just moves house.

My book The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can is published by Swift Press.