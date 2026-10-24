The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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jim peden's avatar
jim peden
6d

I had assumed the system has attained this byzantine level of complexity through the usual political processes of applying financial and political patches to fix the problem du jour while leaving the long term issues to 'the next lot'. And your article demonstrates it nicely.

Can we ever escape this morass of subsidies, fiddles and fixes? Any suggestions?

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Nickrl's avatar
Nickrl
6d

The ROC schemes total cost was 8.7B in 25/26 so another 6B is being lumped on the non domestic consumers ie businesses and industry. There is some help for high energy users but this group are heavily penalised as there is no price cap.

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