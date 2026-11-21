Jackdaw, a new North Sea gas field, began producing. The grid operator’s test of Britain’s gas in the 2030s only just passed for 2031/32, then only just failed for 2036/37; its sums assume Rosebank, still awaiting approval, produces from the end of this year. The same week the Commons declined to back Rosebank, a North Sea company sold up, and the only gas power station on a carbon capture list was dropped.

The new gas. Jackdaw, a gas field in the central North Sea, began producing less than a month after the Energy Secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh, approved it, Energy Voice reports. At its peak it’s expected to reliably heat the equivalent of about 1.4 million homes. Ms Fahnbulleh called it ‘a boost for our energy security’. Her junior minister, Martin McCluskey, was more careful in the Commons: ‘we should not exaggerate what one field can do; Jackdaw will not remove our dependence on imports’. One new field helps this winter; it doesn’t end the imports.

The test. NESO, the National Energy System Operator, also checks Britain’s gas. Its Gas Supply Security Assessment asks what happens on a very cold day, the kind expected once in twenty years, if the biggest single source of supply is lost. On NESO’s best guess of future demand, Britain narrowly passes in winter 2031/32 and narrowly fails in 2036/37, by 3 million cubic metres a day, a gap it expects the gas grid could manage. If cutting emissions goes slowest, Britain is 34 million short in both winters; if it goes faster, there’s room to spare. Those sums assume Rosebank and Jackdaw start producing at the end of 2026. And in none of NESO’s scenarios do British and Norwegian gas meet demand on their own: Britain ‘will continue to rely on imports and flexible supply sources such as LNG’, gas shipped in by tanker. Even NESO’s narrow pass includes a field that hasn’t been approved.

The sale. EnQuest agreed to sell its UK oil and gas business to Neo Next+ for $960 million and turn to South East Asia; about 400 staff move to the buyer. Its UK arm lost $2 million after tax last year, after a $124 million non-cash charge for the extension of the Energy Profits Levy, the extra tax on North Sea profits. Russell Borthwick of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce called it proof that ‘punitive’ tax is driving investment out. The buyer, the UK’s largest oil and gas operator once the deal completes, says it adds ‘production, reserves and cash flow’. Both firms had wells cleared this week without a full environmental impact assessment: EnQuest a new production well at Magnus, and Neo Next+ the first section of one at Elgin, which stops short of the reservoir. The fields stay; the company that ran them is taking its money to Asia.

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The vote. On Wednesday the Conservatives asked the Commons to call on the government ‘to commit to developing the Rosebank oil field as soon as is practicable’. Rosebank, west of Shetland, is mostly oil, with some gas. MPs voted the motion down, 270 to 90, then passed the government’s version, 253 to 0, the opposition not voting against: the decision is ‘a quasi-judicial matter’ and any ‘predication of the decision will only compromise this’. That’s fair: the first consent for Rosebank was found unlawful. Ithaca, which owns a quarter, expects approval this year. On the field NESO’s sums include, ministers say they can’t yet say.

The dropped plant. HyNet is a scheme to capture carbon in north-west England and north Wales and store it underground. On Friday the government removed from its list Connah’s Quay Low Carbon Power, Uniper’s planned 1.38-gigawatt gas power station with carbon capture, once a ‘priority’. The department cited ‘site-specific factors’ and ‘significant cost increases and delays’, Energy Voice reports. Left on the list are a cement works, waste incinerators, hydrogen plants, a fuels plant, a bioenergy plant and a machine that pulls carbon from the air, most of them on standby. The only gas power station on HyNet’s list, the kind of plant meant to keep gas on the grid without its emissions, proved too dear at its site.

The carbon price. Gas power stations and other big emitters must hold a permit for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit. Britain’s permit market is due to link to the EU’s from 2028, and Britain will then drop its minimum auction price: ‘It would not be practical or desirable to maintain a price floor in only one part of a linked market.’ Its own brake on price spikes goes too: when EU prices run far above their recent average, the EU releases 75 million extra permits and Britain 5 million. From 2031 Britain’s cap on permits can be no more than about 7.1 per cent of the EU’s, for the sectors both cover. The government expects up to £3.8 billion a year for the economy by 2040, and exporters should escape the EU’s carbon border tax once EU law allows. The carbon price Britain’s gas power stations pay will be set mostly by Europe’s market.

The Energy Trap pattern. The book argues that wind and sun can’t do most of what gas does, so Britain will go on needing gas, from its own waters or from abroad. First, the concessions: on NESO’s fastest path to cutting emissions, the gas test passes with room to spare; this government approved Jackdaw and cleared the wells; and Rosebank is pending, not refused. But on NESO’s best guess Britain only just passes, then only just fails, on sums that include Rosebank, which the Commons declined to back while ministers weigh it. HyNet’s only gas plant meant to burn gas cleanly was dropped, and every NESO scenario still needs imports. This week the grid operator’s gas sums included a field the government hasn’t yet approved.

My book The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can is published by Swift Press.