Twice in four days Britain’s grid operator asked France for emergency power, then paid nearly £48 million in a day because its wires couldn’t carry the power. The two charges that pay for the wires, and for working round them, are set to jump.

The call to France. On Monday NESO, which keeps Britain’s electricity supply and demand in balance, asked France for Emergency Assistance: power at minutes’ notice down an undersea cable. The total reached 1,200 megawatts, about a large power station’s output, which Utility Week calls the largest such request on record. In NESO’s own account, equipment into the South East that was due back in service wasn’t: ‘Great Britain had not run out of electricity’, but not enough could reach London. On the Friday before, with the wires already full, the wind fell about 20 megawatts a minute and the grid’s frequency, its heartbeat, dropped ‘lower than we would have liked’, though within the legal limit. Britain had the power, in the wrong place.

The £48 million day. On Wednesday NESO paid £47.9 million in one day to turn wind farms off where there was too much power and gas and biomass (wood-pellet) plants on where there was too little. September cost a record £505 million. Shivam Malhotra of the consultancy LCP Delta told the Guardian: ‘The system overall wasn’t tight in terms of power supplies. It’s the age-old story of a lack of infrastructure…’ True: it’s the wires, and the trading school A115’s sums for a September day show the cost: £3.8 million to wind farms to stop, £26.8 million to gas plants to step up. Paying wind to stop is the cheap half. The dear half is buying the same power again from gas.

The charge that catches up. Those costs reach your bill through a fee called BSUoS, charged on every unit suppliers sell. It’s fixed six months at a time, now at £12.49 a megawatt-hour, about 1.25p a unit. NESO’s latest forecast puts the underlying cost this November at £20.43, about two-thirds of it ‘constraints’, the cost of working round full wires. The shortfall is carried forward: NESO pencils in £27.06 for April to September 2027, more than double, before it eases as the backlog is paid off. NESO calls this ‘highly indicative’; it blames dearer wholesale power and lines taken out for upgrades. A fixed charge doesn’t make a cost go away. It sends it to next year’s bill.

The wires charge. TNUoS, the fee for using the high-voltage grid, is rising too. NESO’s five-year forecast puts it at £103 for an average household in 2027/28, 12 per cent of the electricity bill and £20 more than this year. Generators of every kind pay about £1.4 billion of next year’s £9.5 billion, because a rule kept from EU law caps their charges; households and businesses pay the rest. The cost of the wires lands mostly on your bill, not in the price power stations bid.

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The regulator’s warning. On Wednesday Tim Jarvis, chief executive of Ofgem, the energy regulator, told the industry that ‘if we don’t get the unit rate of electricity down we are going to suppress the very demand that we need to spread the fixed costs of the system’: the price per unit must fall, or the wires and contracts get spread over fewer units. Gas, he said, ‘is still going to be part of our system for decades to come’, and as homes switch to heat pumps, those ‘unable to electrify quickly’, many of them less well off, ‘should not be left carrying an unfair and increasing share’ of the gas network’s costs. The regulator accepts Britain will keep paying for both networks; it hasn’t yet said who pays for the old one.

The minister’s yardstick. The Energy Secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh, said ‘the public doesn’t measure the success of our energy system in gigawatts. They measure it in bills’, and by that measure the framework ‘is not working’. Britain, she said, ‘still pays generators to turn down their output because the network cannot always use or move that power efficiently’. Carbon Brief reckons wind and solar made 41 per cent of the UK’s electricity this year, and gas 25. Yet NESO’s forecast for November’s wholesale power price rose a quarter in a month as gas climbed. Wind cuts how much gas Britain burns. It hasn’t cut what gas charges for power.

The heat pump sums. On Monday the energy department proposed quotas obliging boiler makers to deliver heat pumps, rising to ‘up to 236,000’ in 2030/31, or pay £500 for each one short. It set them at a level ‘that could reasonably be met from supported retrofit installations only’, chiefly homes helped by the £7,500 grant. The Telegraph, citing the Guardian and Politico, reported that the grant scheme will be curtailed, ahead of the 28 October Budget. Nesta, which wants the grant kept, shows why: dear gas and cuts to levies and VAT on power have narrowed the price gap, yet its sums, on generous assumptions, gas staying this dear among them, put an unsubsidised heat pump at about £2,230 a year over its life against £1,900 for a boiler. Cut the support, and the quota must be met some other way, or paid off.

The Energy Trap pattern. The regulator said the gas network stays for decades while homes switch over; the minister said Britain still pays wind farms to stop because the wires can’t always carry their power. NESO says new wires could halve balancing costs by 2030: Britain pays more for wires to pay less for idle wind. The book argues a weather-dependent grid doesn’t replace the old system: Britain pays for two, plus the wires to join them. Neither speaker put it that way, but both described paying for the old system while the new one is built.

My book The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can is published by Swift Press.