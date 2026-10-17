The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Mark Hazell's avatar
Mark Hazell
Oct 17Edited

An entirely predictable outcome of the ‘Connect and Manage’ regime first introduced by the Frank Spencer of energy policy, Ed Miliband, back in 2009.

Instead of a network that serves to deliver power economically to consumers (as our network had in large part evolved and been planned to do) we are now reconfiguring it to serve the needs of wind and solar generators. To make matters worse we have a charging regime that also effectively indemnifies them from the costs of delivering their goods to where they are needed or even more bizarrely for covering the shortfall when they are unable to supply. Can you think of any other market that works like this?

And yet the message we are spun by policymakers is that all our woes stem from the inability of regulators and network operators to approve and build fast enough (this was a surprise apparently) but once we have all those glorified extension cables, batteries etc. in place we will suddenly have cheap power because of course wind and sunshine are free.

As you point out unfortunately that isn’t going to happen as all those fixed costs aren’t going away.

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Stephen Baseby's avatar
Stephen Baseby
Oct 17

Back in the 90s, I’m that old, we built new gas power stations in Medway and Dagenham precisely to produce power near London, and still paid a fortune to Grid for the connections.

Why hasn’t this been planned for? Thatcher’s free marketeer gov managed to understand that planning was required.

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