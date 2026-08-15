The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Mark's avatar
Mark
18h

Frightening and informative, difficult to get this level of visibility without sifting through the hive drone…

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Alan Jones's avatar
Alan Jones
20h

Thanks for this update. The effort and commitment required to produce a weekly update is both recognised and appreciated

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