On a still Tuesday the grid operator paid close to £1,000 a megawatt-hour, nearly four times the day-ahead price, for some of its power; in a windy September it paid a record sum to turn wind farms down. Between the two: late wires, a standard relaxed to build them, their bill reaching the shops first, and neighbours short of gas.

The still evening. On Tuesday NESO, the company that tries to keep Britain’s electricity supply and demand in balance, issued an Electricity Margin Notice: a public call for more power stations to stand by, as its safety cushion was forecast to be 1,880 megawatts short that evening. NESO called it ‘routine and precautionary’, with ‘no risk to customer electricity supplies’, and the notice was withdrawn that afternoon once offers came in. But the energy analyst Kathryn Porter shows what it took. The shortfall first grew after the call went out, which is rare. Wind ran at a quarter of this year’s average. NESO bought imports beyond the limits European rules normally allow, and at the evening peak paid close to £1,000 a megawatt-hour for some balancing deals, against £275 on the day-ahead market. On her count, last winter had no such notices; this year has had them since June. And this was October, with demand ten gigawatts below a normal midwinter evening. The grid got through by paying for help, not by having it to spare.

The windy month. On windy days the problem runs the other way. When Scotland’s turbines make more than the wires south can carry, NESO pays them to stop and pays gas plants nearer the towns to start: paying twice for the same electricity. Octopus Energy’s tracker says that bill has passed £1.5 billion this year, more than the whole of 2025, with three months to go; September alone was a record £404 million. Octopus’s chief executive, Greg Jackson, wants that wind used, not wasted, but is plain about who pays: ‘customers are paying every pound of that waste.’ A wind farm built ahead of its wires is paid for twice whenever the wind blows hard.

The late wires. National Grid owns the high-voltage grid in England and Wales; two Scottish firms own the rest of the route south. In the five years to March 2026 it was meant to add 23.4 gigawatts of capacity for moving power between regions, part of the bottleneck behind those switch-offs. It reported delivering 13.1, a little over half. Its July annual report now plans to spend ‘around two and a half times’ as much in the next five years, and says households will get it back in switch-off payments avoided. The bill arrives first. The saving depends on the wires being finished, and last time little more than half were.

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The queue. On 2 October Ofgem, the energy regulator, gave the grid operator another month to send about 62 projects their firm connection offers, its second extension. The delay began with National Grid, which needed time for ‘complexity and engineering considerations, such as further network redesign’; about 25 other offers were held back at customers’ request. This week ministers consented two more big solar farms, Green Hill and Steeple, nearly a gigawatt between them. Permission is the quick part. Wires are the slow one.

The relaxed standard. Switching old wires off to build new ones can push voltages too high. On 2 October Ofgem approved a change to the grid’s security standard, letting voltage on the 275,000-volt network run 10 per cent above normal instead of 9, undoing a tightening made in 2017. NESO’s report, quoted by Ofgem, says the 9 per cent limit had become ‘a primary driver of outage rejections’, and could mean paying ‘generators operating solely for voltage support’. The grid companies say their equipment is built for 10 per cent, so the buffer the 2017 rule kept is gone. It’s another safety margin given up, in a grid whose frequency fell below its safe operating limit in June and again last night, when NESO had to call for emergency power from abroad.

The shop bill. The British Retail Consortium, the shops’ trade body, says retailers’ electricity bill will rise £440 million this year, to £3.16 billion, ‘despite their energy use remaining virtually unchanged’. It blames charges set by government and regulators, now two-thirds of the bill. Transmission charges, the fee every user pays towards the high-voltage grid, rise 72 per cent: almost £200 million on their own. The BRC is lobbying before the Budget, so its sums are advocacy as well as measurement. But a transmission charge is a regulated fee, not a war price. The bill for the new wires is arriving ahead of the wires.

Europe’s gas. On a still evening Britain leans on gas plants and on neighbours whose winter depends on gas. IEEFA, a US think tank that favours clean energy, says the EU’s gas stores were 72.4 per cent full on 3 October, the lowest for the time of year since records began in 2011, with a ban on Russian liquefied gas due in January. Europe’s gas grid operators warn a severe winter could leave it up to 15 per cent short. The neighbours Britain counts on are short of gas themselves.

The Energy Trap pattern. Carbon Brief, a climate news site, calculates that wind and solar saved £5.9 billion of gas imports since the Iran war began. The saving is real, and biggest when gas is dearest, but it counts only the gas not bought. The past fortnight showed what it leaves out: wires late and dearer, a standard relaxed to build them, wind farms paid to stop, and a still evening carried by costly balancing and imports. The book argues that the cost of wind and solar isn’t the turbine or the panel; it’s everything built around them to cope with where and when the weather works. McKinsey, which still calls renewables low-cost, names the same constraint in its new outlook: ‘The grid is the energy transition’s ultimate speed limit.’

My book The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can is published by Swift Press.