The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
Oct 10

Until such time that the energy minister, herself, will come on national television and debate this whole issue with either yourself, David Turver, Katherine Porter or Paul Burgess they cannot expect anyone to believe a single word they say. It's all just endless, pointless drivel, morning, noon and night from them.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Oct 10

Good luck, Britain!

Paul Burgess has explained that the UK is heading for blackouts with consequences almost beyond imagination because policymakers refused to consider the implications of wind droughts, known as Dunkelflauten in Europe.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-180089713

HUNDREDS OFPAUL'S CLIMATE AND ENERGY VIDEOS.

https://www.youtube.com/@ClimateRealism/videos

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