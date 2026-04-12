The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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New Zealand Energy's avatar
New Zealand Energy
20h

Thank you Richard these physics 101 chapters have been brilliant and very much appreciated.

Chapter 1 and 4 in particular are something everyone needs to understand. I look forward to the book when it’s released.

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Steve Davison's avatar
Steve Davison
10h

This is excellent news Richard. Looking forward to seeing it come out. I shall be recommending it to everyone. Our chair at Manchester Politics in Pubs was interviewed by Mike Graham recently and I am sure he would be keen to have you in his show.

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