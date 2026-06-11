Some news I’ve been sitting on for a while.

Many of you followed The Energy Trap as it took shape here, chapter by chapter. I can now tell you what became of it. The book — rewritten, expanded, and put through the wringer of a proper editorial process — will be published by Swift Press on 24 September as The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can.

It has a home at TheEnergyTrap.org, where you can see what’s in it, and it can be pre-ordered now. Pre-orders matter to a first book far more than they should: retailers and review editors read them as a signal. If you were ever going to buy it, buying it early is the single most useful thing you can do with it.

When I began serialising this book here, I said my readers would get it for free. That was before Swift Press took it on, and I have to be straight with you: it's a promise I can no longer keep. A published book isn't mine alone to give away. What I can tell you is that I'm not writing it for the money. I'll be appearing at a number of speaking events over the coming months — including the Battle of Ideas festival in London in October — and what the book earns will go towards that work: putting its argument in front of the widest audience I can reach. If you buy a copy, that is what you're funding. The case, not the author. And the original series stays free here, where it has always been.

And this week the book had its first outing. Twenty years ago James Howard Kunstler published The Long Emergency — influential and controversial in its day, and part of why I do this work: it sits in the prologue of my own book. So when Jim asked me onto the KunstlerCast, the conversation was a full-circle one for me.

You can listen on Jim’s Substack or on the podcast feed. We spent most of it on the thing everyone can feel and almost nobody is explaining: the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and why the calm around it is deceptive. Why the price on the screen is not a forecast but a truce — and what happens when the truce breaks. Why the danger is not petrol but diesel, the fuel that harvests, hauls and heats everything else. And why the right comparison is not the 1970s but 2008 — which began, though it is rarely remembered this way, as an oil shock. I’ll have much more to say about all of this here in the coming weeks.

If you’ve found your way here from the KunstlerCast: welcome. State of Britain is where I write about the gap between energy policy and physical reality, from twenty-five years inside the energy industry.

— r.