The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Malcolm Peters's avatar
Malcolm Peters
3d

This piece of work puts the DENZ fag packet guestimates to shame. But then they don't seem to employ anyone with STEM qualifications.

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
3d

Amazing! So you’ve got UK average numbers for wind speed, sunshine and temperature for every half-hour since 1985 – wow! Have you simulated the very cold anti-cyclonic winter of 2010-11? For weeks there was no wind, clear skies but very low sun and short days, very cold so lots of heating demand. I suspect that a repeat of that spell would bring our present-day grid to its knees.

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