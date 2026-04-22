The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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jim peden's avatar
jim peden
1d

Very clear article. I'm looking forward to the book.

I don't know if curtailment is factored into all this. Perhaps it's not significant compared to the overall costs.

I once maintained a software system specified by civil servants. It was the worst I've ever seen - utterly unfit for purpose, cumbersome and expensive. It looks like CfD is just another illustration of that same old bureaucratic incompetence.

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Tim Simmons's avatar
Tim Simmons
1d

Great article Richard, I think you and David Turver should take over from the illiterate Milliband and get the U.K. moving again. Keep up the good work.

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