AMERICA’s misadventure in the Strait of Hormuz has entered its eighth week. Things are getting a little spicy. Global oil and gas supplies have tightened, energy prices have climbed, stock markets are swinging wildly, and food and fuel rationing looms.

The crisis is a gift for renewables fans. It comes just as their bad weather and renewables stories are collapsing everywhere—and now, abruptly, they have a new story to tell. And—joy of joy!—the crisis has coincided with a brief period of slightly less disobliging solar and wind conditions. They enthusiastically tweet data to show that their wind turbines don’t always stand idle. Domestic solar panel projects are briefly more than expensive roof ornaments. “UK wind saved Britain £1bn on fuel in March!” “Time to abandon oil and gas and accelerate renewables!” “If ever there was a case for ending our fossil fuel dependency, this is it!”

It’s tempting to dismiss them and move on as usual. But beneath the tweets there is a serious argument, and any honest skeptic has to meet it.

Few would deny that gas is geopolitically exposed. It is tradeable, sanctionable, and leveraged. Every cubic metre we import is priced by those we don’t elect and whose interests may not be ours. In 2022, when America’s Ukraine war destroyed Russian gas flows into Europe, every pensioner in Britain discovered what that dependence costs. The fear of gas interruption is real. If we could generate enough of our own electricity from our own wind and our own sun, no foreign crisis could move our bills. That, stated at its strongest, is not an absurd argument.

It is, however, a testable one. And we have been testing it—for ten years, at a cost to the British consumer of £29 billion—under a scheme called Contracts for Difference (CfD). The argument fails. Here’s how.

How it works

A CfD guarantees a fixed price per megawatt-hour—the strike price—to a renewable generator, usually for fifteen years. The electricity still sells into the wholesale market at a variable reference price. When reference falls below strike, consumers top up the difference through a levy. When reference rises above strike, the generator pays the difference back. The total cost to the consumer is the strike price. Always. Regardless of what gas is doing.

The generator is insulated from market risk. The consumer pays the strike price—no more, no less. The consumer was never promised anything about the level of that stable price.

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The test

We can easily test the claim that CfD shields consumers from volatile gas prices. How? For every MWh generated under a CfD contract, compare what consumers actually paid against what the same MWh would have cost from the gas fleet Britain already owned. If CfDs protect consumers from gas price volatility, then they should have benefited from a reduction in bills in the 2022 gas crises relative to gas-generated electricity.

The data is public. The scheme administrator publishes every CfD payment daily—strike price, reference price, generation, and levy. ONS publishes daily wholesale gas prices. The UK ETS publishes the carbon price—the £/tCO₂ that gas generators must pay on their emissions. From those, we can compute a per-MWh cost for gas-generated electricity each day: fuel at 55% CCGT thermal efficiency; £5/MWh of operating costs on the existing gas fleet (capex long since sunk); and the UK ETS carbon tax on the CO₂ that gas would have emitted.

That last component—the carbon tax—is the charitable assumption. It makes gas look more expensive than a grid operator actually pays, and so gives the CfD scheme its most favourable possible comparison. Strip carbon out, and the conclusions that follow get worse for CfD, not better.

Here is ten years of the result:

10 years of Contracts for Difference data show that in no year has the scheme protected electricity consumers from gas price volatility. Instead, they have paid a c. £14 billion premium to guarantee operator profits.

Panel [1] is monthly CfD generation—the volume multiplier. Panel [2] is the mechanism: the blue line is the fleet-weighted strike price we pay; the orange line is what the same MWh would have cost from a gas generation fleet. Panel [3] is the gap—the premium per MWh we consumers overpay to generators. Panel [4] is the running bill.

Now read panel [2] for 2022. In the worst gas crisis in living memory—the year that defined geopolitical risk for a generation, the year renewables advocates now cite as their vindication—the orange line does briefly rise above the blue. For a handful of months at the peak of the crisis, the gas fleet would genuinely have cost more than CfD electricity did. That is the moment advocates point to.

But look at what the chart shows either side of it. The surge is brief. Across the full year, weighted by the MWh actually generated, CfD electricity still cost consumers seven per cent more than gas would have. Even averaged over the crisis they cite as their vindication, the scheme did not save consumers money.

In every other year since 2018, blue has sat roughly twice as high as orange. In 2020, when gas was cheap, five times as high. The shield has never worked on an annual basis. In no full year has CfD cost consumers less than gas—and at its best moment, in the crisis it was supposed to insulate us from, it still overcharged us by seven per cent.

The mechanism is working exactly as designed. The generators were promised a stable price. They got it. The consumers got a stable price too—set at the ceiling of crisis-era gas, held there for fifteen years, irrespective of the underlying market.

The bill

The cumulative CfD cost to date is £29 billion. Strip out the wholesale portion consumers would have paid under any scheme and what remains—the premium over the gas alternative—is £14 billion. Across 28 million households over ten years, that’s £50 per household, per year. For a shield that was never there.

But that’s not even half of it. The forward CfD commitment is bigger. The contracts already signed will cost at least £33 billion more before they run out—and that figure excludes expected grid growth, three hundred projects in the middle allocation rounds that are not yet generating, and two hundred more being auctioned next year.

Between £33 billion and £41 billion of premiums are already to committed to and locked in between now and 2040 under the CfD mechanism, with more to come.

And CfD is only one slice of a much bigger bill. The Office for Budget Responsibility puts total environmental levies at £17 billion this year—roughly £285 per household, and rising every year. CfD accounts for £39 of that. The Renewables Obligation—CfD’s older, larger predecessor, running on contracts signed as far back as 2002—accounts for £89. The RO is twice CfD’s size and runs until 2037. Whether it, too, locked in crisis prices—whether it, too, has a 2022 row that would embarrass its defenders—we cannot say. Unlike CfD, the RO does not publish the data. We should ask why.

What should we demand?

By now, it’s becoming clear to everyone that “Net Zero” cannot continue in this form any longer. Their goal—spending £4 trillion to persuade the world to abandon fossil fuel by eliminating ours to avoid 0.01 degC of global warming—is self-evidently absurd. The cost—on our household economies, on our industries, and on our lives—is literally intolerable.

Our goal is to accelerate its end. The question is how? Just demanding “End Net Zero“ is satisfying, but too broad. Destroying its elements one by one with narrower, sharper attacks is harder to refute and will bring it down faster. Here’s the demands that the CdF data supports:

[1] Moratorium on AR7. No new fifteen-year strike prices signed until the existing fleet has been independently audited and its remaining cost, under a central gas-price scenario, published.

[2] Renegotiation review. Can existing contracts be reopened—lawfully, in good faith—to reduce the locked-in premium? Other jurisdictions have done it. Britain can.

[3] An end to the glib citation. When a renewables advocate cites the Iran shock as vindication of the CfD scheme, ask them: in 2022, when gas reached an all-time high, was CfD electricity cheaper or more expensive than the gas alternative? Do not accept an evasion. Make them answer, in public, on the record.

The lesson

The policy sold as protection from criss prices locked us into them.

Every tweet citing March wind output, every op-ed demanding we “accelerate the transition” in response to the Strait of Hormuz, rests on a premise the data refutes. The CfD scheme did not shield consumers from volatility. It took the ceiling of volatility and turned it into the floor of their bills. Remind them of this every time they claim it. Use the graphics from this essay in your tweets.

There is a serious conversation to be had about how an industrial economy facing depletion of its hydrocarbon primary fuel supply can transition to a workable replacement. I’ve written a book about that—“The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can”—coming out in September. But that conversation cannot begin until the current scheme is understood and scrapped—and its defenders are made to answer, in public, for 2022.

The British consumer has paid £14 billion for a shield that was not there. Before another penny is added to the bill, we are owed an accounting.

I’m building a live dashboard to monitor the UK renewable-subsidy regime from public data. The code, charts, and methodology are open at https://github.com/richardjlyon/uk-subsidy-tracker, with reader documentation at https://richardjlyon.github.io/uk-subsidy-tracker/. It’s a work in progress. Corrections and contributions welcome.

For a closer look at some of the CfD data in this essay, see David Turver’s recent substack essay “The Dying Embers of Net Zero Propaganda”.