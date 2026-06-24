The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Tom Sash's avatar
Tom Sash
5d

Excellent article! I would forward a link on X to Dr. Rosenow, but he has blocked me. The advocates for the "Energy Transition", especially the academic advocates, do not like having the logic of their advocacy challenged.

The electricity prices will continue to rise, and electricity consumption will continue to fall. The Clean Energy advocates will claim the reduction in power consumption is from greater efficiency, but the reality is the reduction is from demand destruction. Britain is being disabled, Britain is being impoverished, Britain is being de-industrialized. The grid will become more fragile, but the Clean Energy advocates will point to statistics showing just how much plant food has not been emitted.

The wind and solar droughts will surely come. In modern societies, power must be available when it is demanded, in the exact amount of the demand, for the exact duration of the demand, in the exact location of the demand, in the exact voltage and frequency of the grid.

The chaotic spasms of energy thrown into the grid by wind and solar junk energies will never provide the power needed to power modern societies. Take this example from Australia...across the entire continent of Australia, the hopelessly weather dependent impoverishing idiocies of wind and solar could only provide 2.78% of Australia's electricity needs.

https://x.com/LofayPeter/status/2069695908640587983

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1 reply by Richard Lyon
Tim Simmons's avatar
Tim Simmons
5d

Great great essay Peter, I think you have nailed what is wrong with the nonsensical intermittent energy transition. I would love the debate in public, but I suspect this expert wouldn’t dare do this. He would not preaching to his ideological, virtue signalling hypocritical congregation. Can’t wait for your book.

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