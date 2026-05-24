The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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jim peden's avatar
jim peden
1d

A well-written and engaging article.

Another question is: under English independence would we Scots get to extract that hard black stuff again from under central Scotland and the wet black stuff from under the North Sea - to solve our energy and de-industrialisation problems? I think we know how that would go under the current or prospective governments.

Independence for any part of the United Kingdom is currently out of bounds and will stay there until the more pressing problems - economic, social and cultural are resolved.

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Seacat's avatar
Seacat
19h

It would suit the global 'overlords' for Great Britain to be 'reduced'.....much easier to 'manage' as separate and antagonistic units. The history of these Isles, forged in battles and defence, has created unity ( of purpose, of values, of endeavours), and recent history (especially since 2020) shows how the 'divide and rule' agenda is key to browbeating and demoralising the population. Together, the parts of Great Britain, the United Kindom, are much more effective as bulwark against the drive towards borderless states and one world government.

Britain is not England as the economic 'engine', nor Scottish oil and its (once great) education system, nor Wales, nor N.Ireland; Britain is the sum of its parts and all the Great for it.

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