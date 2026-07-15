The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Tina Marshall's avatar
Tina Marshall
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I remember the ROCs being introduced. They were supposed to be temporary, and here we are over 20 years later, still subsidising wind energy. Have we not learned that it is not only wind we need, but a mix of techonologies.

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