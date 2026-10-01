The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Oct 1

If the argument is that renewables are some sort of insurance against ultra high gas prices, can we stop paying the premium in a couple of years when TTF gas futures for end 2028 show an expectation the price will have more than halved by then?

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
Oct 1

Fantastic Richard. Let's hear them talk their way round this blunder. You can't just simply miss out one side of the equation and expect to get away with it 🤦‍♂️

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