YESTERDAY, CARBON BRIEF published the number the transition’s defenders have been waiting for. Simon Evans and Ho Woo Nam calculate that record wind and solar output has spared Britain gas imports worth £5.9bn since the war with Iran began: ‘the equivalent of more than 100 additional tanker deliveries’ of liquefied gas. Wind and solar output is up 14% on last year, and together they have supplied 41% of our electricity in 2026 against 25% from gas. September alone was worth £1.3bn, with gas averaging 189p a therm.

The sums are right, as far as they go. Every megawatt-hour from a turbine is one a gas station didn’t have to burn, and this year the gas has been very dear. If you want the honest case for wind, this is it, made by people who know the data.

But it’s a gross figure. A saving is what you have left after you’ve paid for the thing that saved you. Britain pays its wind and solar farms the market price for their power, and then subsidies on top, added to bills and taxes. Carbon Brief counts one side of the ledger. The Subsidy Clock exists to count the other

.Take the same months and only the subsidies paid to wind and solar. Carbon Brief dates the war’s start to February in one paragraph and March in another, so I’ve costed both. From March to September:

The Renewables Obligation , the scheme that built most of today’s fleet, costs about £7.7bn a year. Wind and solar earn 73% of its certificates. Seven months: about £3.3bn.

Feed-in Tariffs , mostly rooftop solar, cost about £1.8bn a year, and solar is 79% of the capacity. About £0.85bn.

Contracts for Difference paid wind farms about £0.8bn from March to mid-September.

Constraint payments, made to wind farms to switch off when the grid can’t take their power, add at least £0.2bn.

That is about £5.2bn. Start the clock in February instead and it is about £6bn. It leaves out the Capacity Market, which pays gas plant to stand ready for windless evenings; the rising cost of balancing the grid; and the new transmission lines built to reach remote wind farms. Those costs are real, but how much of each to pin on renewables is arguable, so I’ve left them all out. On the narrowest, most charitable count, the subsidy bill for the months of the ‘saving’ is between £5bn and £6bn: about the size of the saving itself.

And the saving is this large only because gas is this dear: 134p a therm since the war began, on Carbon Brief’s own figures, against 90p in the three years before. At 90p, the same record output would have saved about £4bn, which is what the two older subsidy schemes alone cost over those seven months. Their bill doesn’t fall when gas is cheap, and the Contracts for Difference bill rises, because those contracts pay out more as the market price falls. Even Nesta, a foundation that backs the transition, says as much: ‘If gas prices were to fall significantly, we should not expect electricity prices to follow them. Electricity is increasingly a fixed cost system, dominated by the cost of building renewables … and the electricity grid.’

So we haven’t escaped the gas price spike. We’ve swapped it for a subsidy bill that arrives every month, spike or no spike. Defenders call that insurance. But insurance works because the premium is small and the loss is large: a few hundred pounds a year protects a house worth hundreds of thousands. Here the two are the same size. In the dearest gas year since 2022, the very year the policy exists for, the payout has only matched the premium. In every other year we pay the premium and collect less. It is closer to paying for the disaster in advance, every year, whether it comes or not.

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The strongest reply is that the newer contracts pay back. A Contract for Difference guarantees a wind farm a fixed price; when the market price rises above it, the farm returns the difference. That is true, and the Clock shows it: CfD payments to offshore wind this summer are running at about half last summer’s. But most of the subsidised fleet isn’t on those contracts. It is on the Renewables Obligation, whose certificates are paid whatever gas costs and rise with inflation every April. When gas spikes, those farms collect the high market price and the full subsidy. The mechanism that shares a windfall with bill-payers covers the smaller part of the fleet.

The second reply is that the subsidy is sunk: the farms are built, and gas not bought this month is a real saving this month. To a Treasury accountant, perhaps. To a household it isn’t sunk. It is on this month’s energy and tax bill, and it will be on every bill until the last Renewables Obligation support ends in 2037.

In June I wrote that the Hormuz closure would be a slow-motion crash, and that it would be read as the case for leaving fossil fuels faster when it is really the proof that leaving them too soon was a trap. Seven months in, both are playing out: gas at its highest since 2022, European storage at its lowest for the date since 2011, and diesel supplies collapsing. Every turn of the crisis will now arrive with an analysis showing how renewables shielded us from it. Each will provide half of a sum that is arithmetically right. The question to put to every one is the question Carbon Brief’s piece doesn’t ask: net of what?

The Clock doesn’t say whether renewables are good or bad. It says what we have paid for them, scheme by scheme, to the pound. Put that number next to every saving you’re shown.

Method: Subsidy Clock run-rates for the Renewables Obligation and Feed-in Tariffs (latest full year, 2024-25), pro-rated to seven months (eight for the February count); wind and solar shares from Ofgem’s 2024-25 annual reports for each scheme; CfD and constraint payments from settlement data to September 2026, with March taken as a third of the first quarter (February and March as two-thirds).

This piece counts the pounds. My book, The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can, counts the energy: what a wind farm really delivers once you add the storage, backup and grid it needs to keep the lights on when the wind drops. Out now from Swift Press.