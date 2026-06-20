The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Tim Simmons's avatar
Tim Simmons
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Why do we continue to listen to Governments, they are all an absolute disgrace and if they had any morals would resign on masse. Milliband et’al stop lying to us please and let’s start the debate on getting rid of Net Zero today. Starmer cannot have Net Zero and Growth one has to go.

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