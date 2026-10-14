The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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lsgv
Oct 14

Climate beliefs have turned into religion, and no matter what arguments or facts you put on the table, you won’t convince a believer to think critically, that threatens his very identity. Religion has been one of the primary causes for most wars in our human history, this one is no different, only that the victims will not die violently but slowly, destruction will not come from blowing things up but from voluntarily dismantling them, poverty not from lack but from refusal of a few to allow the many the dignity of a good life. P.S. I read your book, thanks.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Oct 14

Lord Turner has a degree in history and was chairman of the Financial Services Authority when the banks crashed. This is why they chose him to do the sums for Net Zero.

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