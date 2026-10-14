ON TIMES RADIO on 3 October, Lord Turner, who co-chairs the Energy Transitions Commission, said this of my book: ‘I have now ordered the book to see how he sets it out ... But I think it is completely wrong.’ He named the evidence: ‘read his book and then read that report’, meaning the Commission’s Material and Resource Requirements for the Energy Transition. Fair enough. Here are his own claims, on air and in print, set against what the book says.

Lord Turner is not a casual critic. He was the founding chair of the Climate Change Committee, the body that advises the government on carbon targets. On 7 October 2008 it advised an 80% cut in emissions by 2050, at a cost it put at 1-2% of GDP: £30bn to £60bn a year at today’s GDP, or about £1,050 to £2,100 per household. Three weeks later, at the Bill’s last Commons stage, MPs raised the target from 60% to 80% and passed the Bill by 463 votes to 3. Peter Lilley asked why there had been ‘no opportunity to debate’ the change. The government published its costing of the 80% target in March 2009, four months after the Act became law.

His main claim is aimed directly at the book: that renewables will soon build their own replacements. The first generation of panels and turbines is built with fossil fuels, he said, ‘But once you’ve built the solar panels and put solar panels on your solar panel factory roof, you start producing the next generation from renewables.’ By 2050 they would be made with electricity ‘almost entirely generated either by solar, wind, hydro or nuclear, and none at that stage produced by fossil fuels.’

His report puts it more carefully. The first generation ‘have to be made using fossil fuel based energy’. Once the grid is decarbonised, the next ‘will be produced with zero-carbon energy and will have near-zero life cycle emissions.’ Both sentences talk about energy. Neither mentions what the fossil fuel is used for.

That is where it breaks. Take away every part that needs fossil carbon as an ingredient, not just as fuel, and there is no wind turbine: no tower, no gearbox, no generator, no blades, no cables. There is no solar panel: no cell, no frame, no encapsulant, no backsheet. Little is left but glass and concrete. The same goes for the machines that make them. The industry word is feedstock: a raw material the process turns into its product, as distinct from the fuel that heats it. Steel for the tower, and for the machines in the factory, comes mostly from blast furnaces, where coke strips the oxygen from iron ore: about 70% of the world’s steel, using around 780 kg of metallurgical coal per tonne. Even recycled steel, melted with electricity, needs graphite electrodes made from coal tar or oil. Silicon for solar cells is reduced from quartz with carbon. Aluminium frames are smelted with carbon anodes that burn away, and encapsulants and blade resins are plastics made from oil and gas.

Panels on the factory roof give you clean electricity. They don’t give you a carbon atom.

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In places the report knows it. Synthetic graphite for battery anodes ‘can ramp up quickly to close supply gaps, but requires fossil fuel inputs’ (page 59); it is ‘made from fossil fuels’ (page 104). Quartz is ‘the key input’ for silicon. The carbon that reduces the quartz is not counted. The words reductant, coke and coking don’t appear anywhere.

Then there is footnote 35, attached to that ‘near-zero’ sentence. ‘By 2050 there will still be a small, but residual role for fossil fuels’, including ‘metallurgical coal for steel production’, partly ‘to support energy system balancing in some countries (e.g., where the seasonal intermittency of renewables is an issue)’.

So the report never said none. It said near-zero and footnoted the exception: coal for steel, and fossil fuels to cover for the weather, both still there in 2050. ‘None’ was Lord Turner’s word on air. Those two exceptions are the book’s two foundations: carbon as a raw material, and the poor quality of weather-dependent energy. Intermittency, the wind and sun not being there when needed, is mentioned once in the whole report: in that footnote.

The strongest reply to all this is hydrogen. Electricity can make the reductant: split water, reduce iron ore with hydrogen, melt scrap in electric furnaces. The Commission’s Mission Possible sets this out. But a report on materials cannot leave it to another report. Steel is the biggest tonnage in its own tables, 23 billion tonnes to 2050, and how that steel is made decides whether the next generation is near-zero.

Hydrogen can reduce iron ore. The book says so, and adds that it needs ‘vast quantities of clean hydrogen that do not yet exist at scale’. Swapping chemistry for electricity is not free, and the report knows the size of the bill. Its plan needs world electricity supply to go from ‘roughly 30,000 TWh to over 100,000 TWh by mid-century’, more than three times today’s. It needs 500 to 800 million tonnes of hydrogen a year, most of it split from water with electricity; of today’s 90 to 100 million tonnes, ‘only around 1 Mt is low-carbon’.

Do the sum with the report’s own figures. At the 45 to 50 kWh it expects a kilogram to take, the electrolytic share alone needs some 19,000 to 34,000 TWh a year, against the 30,000 TWh the whole world makes today. Splitting water throws away about a third of that electricity. Turn the hydrogen back into power for a windless week and you get back about one unit in three. Whether that will exist by 2050 is a forecast — his thesis, not a correction to mine. His own forecast doesn’t believe it either, because footnote 35 keeps metallurgical coal for steel in 2050. And hydrogen does nothing for silicon, graphite or plastics.

His other claim makes the same slip: it counts the material and never asks what it takes to get it out. The report’s headline: ‘There is therefore no fundamental shortage of raw materials to support a complete global transition to a net-zero economy’. On air: ‘we decided that there were not these material constraints that he’s talking about.’ It was ‘a completely reassuring answer’.

I don’t dispute his reserve figures. The book never says the minerals will run out in the ground. It says they must come ‘from mines that do not yet exist, in jurisdictions that are not stable, using energy from the system being replaced’. On the same page, his report agrees about the mines: reserves ‘might need to expand by up to 30% for copper, 70% for nickel, and 90% for silver’, and ‘timelines for developing new mines can take 15 or more years.’ The International Energy Agency has looked at the mines actually planned. For copper, it finds the pipeline ‘points to a potential 30% supply shortfall by 2035’. Ore in the ground does not tell you what digs it up, smelts it and ships it, or with what energy. That is my book’s question, and the reserve tables do not ask it.

Lord Turner described his method exactly: ‘we have gone through the figures tonne by tonne, acre by acre.’ That is the problem. A ledger of tonnes and acres has no column for what a carbon atom does in a furnace. Nor does it have one for a second property of energy: how thinly sunlight and wind are spread, known as areal power density. As the book puts it, you cannot solve a quality problem with quantity. The Commission’s nuclear report notices power density when it favours nuclear; neither report puts a number on it for wind or solar.

He has promised a reply: ‘So we will be rebutting this argument as well.’ Good. It will need one thing his reports don’t contain: for each tonne and acre in his tables, how it is made without fossil carbon, how will that carbon be eliminated, and at what additional energy, resource, and areal cost. Until then, the evidence he named does not show the book completely wrong. On that claim, his footnote is the witness.

My book The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can is published by Swift Press.