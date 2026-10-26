The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1d

Thank you for your work Richard to develop an accurate cost accounting between 2002 and 2024 for U.K.'s net zero policies at 140.3 billion pounds. Even with the various subsidy and cost shifting schemes, U.K. power is distinguished by being exceedingly expensive.

The fact that I find most infuriating is that net zero is not helping the planet. The People's Republic of China now consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined. Any modest pollution reductions by the industrial West are more than canceled out by the gargantuan increases in Chinese air and water pollution. Pollution does not respect national borders.

Many additional details are found in the attached article: "China’s Net Zero Advantage - Beijing is pursuing a climate strategy that weakens the West while strengthening its own competitive position," Michael Doran, Ph.D. and Brenda Shaffer, Ph.D. 16 September 2026, Tablet Magazine. https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/china-netzero-advantage-climate

Reply
Share
2 replies
T J Thorne's avatar
T J Thorne
1d

Fair play for pricing the same electricity twice Richard, and letting anyone check your workings. That's doing it the proper way round, which is more than I can say for the people setting the policy.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Lyon
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Lyon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture