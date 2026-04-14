The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Charles Pickles's avatar
Charles Pickles
18h

The question surely is: ‘whom do you most trust?’. The balance for the UK is either the European nations, with their overarching, unelected EU bureaucracy in Brussels, or the USA which does have closer military ties. What ever is said there remains a hostility between UK and its neighbouring continent, hence Brexit. Starmer’s backstabbing the electorate by cozying up to Brussels will have its consequences.

I have long maintained that conflict in nearer Europe will happen again.

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1 reply by Richard Lyon
Dan Shaw's avatar
Dan Shaw
19h

Who controls the Levant and Middle East only mattered to us when we had an Empire East of Suez, which we have not, for a very long time. It has never mattered to us who controls the Ukraine. Schrodinger’s Russian Army, which is at once incapable of capturing Kiev, with overwhelming force and surprise, is also, simultaneously, about to drive tanks down Whitehall. A bogeyman to hold together a paradigm that should have died in the last century. We are an archipelago off the coast of Eurasia and could learn a lot about sensible military posture from the archipelago at the opposite end: Japan. I left military service because an increasingly overstretched and deluded MoD was going to get me or my team killed on ill-considered, under-resourced misadventures. A stopped clock is right twice a day and though it pains me to say it, so is Starmer on this issue.

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