As a preface to this essay, I should perhaps note that I am enormously fond of America and Americans, and consequently spend a good deal of time as a guest in the country. This essay is not intended as overt criticism of America — geopolitics, like sausage making, is an ugly business behind the scenes and that has to be come to terms with if a realistic view of the world is to be maintained. I believe in the value of a special relationship with the country we most closely share our heritage and Western Christian Enlightenment culture with, and that disagreements need not present any undue impediment to it.

AFTER UNIVERSITY, I entered Pilot training in the Royal Air Force. My career in NATO had begun. For four months I attended Officer College, during which I learned to march, do press-ups in puddles, and write memos with 1¾” margins. I also learned the role and functions of NATO, in classes unselfconsciously called “indoctrination”. During the first week of all that, the Soviet Union ceased to exist. In a valiant attempt to pivot, our instructors rewrote 40 years of doctrine on the fly to teach us the role of NATO in a post-Soviet world. “There isn’t one” was the conclusion I came to.

Fast forward 35 years, and I’m in Georgia, USA with a ringside seat at the political end of the drama unfolding in the Middle East. NATO, and specifically Britain, is being berated here for its reluctance to get involved in a region it has no treaty obligation to defend much less attack, and in a project simultaneously to rescue Iranians from oppression and to bomb them back to the stone age “where they belong”. The US President has even appeared in the Telegraph to tell us that he is “absolutely” considering leaving NATO.

President Trump’s threat invites an obvious question — would America’s departure be bad for Britain? — and a less obvious one behind it: if the alliance no longer serves the country that built it, why does it still serve us?

To answer either, we should ask a third. NATO — a defensive military partnership created to counter a supposed threat from the Soviet Union — had no obvious purpose after the fall of the Soviet Union. Why is it still around for the US to withdraw from?

The answer is that NATO was never only about countering a threat from the Soviet Union. Yes, Europe had genuine reason to be concerned about the risk of the Red Army exploiting the power vacuum left by the collapse of Nazi Germany. And the “salami slicing” tactics it used to install communist regimes in Europe looked like aggressive expansion.

But America’s involvement? America’s entry into Europe’s war was driven by strategic and commercial interest, not anti-fascism. It expressed no interest in Franco’s fascist Spain. It waited three years to enter Britain’s fight against Hitler, until profits for American companies could be assured. In the meantime, IBM provided the data processing for Nazi concentration camps, Ford made a third of the trucks for the German Army, and General Motors made aircraft parts for the Luftwaffe.

No. The attraction of NATO to the US was not as a bulwark against fascism. After the war, America injected $150 billion (in today’s money) into Europe, tied to the condition that it was spent on US coal, oil, steel, and machinery. That huge sum needed safeguards, not least from a resurgent Germany. NATO provided it. The purpose of NATO, according to its first Secretary General, was “to keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down”.

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With control of NATO came control of Europe and with that, influence over the world economy. Membership conferred a seat at the top table of every European country and, with it, the power of veto over our sovereign decision making ability. Through the OEEC, Britain was forced to open her markets to American goods, to tie our currency to the dollar, and was denied the right to protect fledgling industries with tariffs. We retained sovereignty in name only.

With NATO membership has come a series of military misadventures and entanglements, with alignment to British interests that is hard to see. The Balkan War cost £5 billion and the lives of 72 service personnel. The Iraq war cost the UK £9 billion and the lives of 179 service personnel. The Ukraine war has cost £22 billion to date.

The Balkan war was justified as the prevention of a humanitarian catastrophe — a category in which there is no shortage of conflicts and to which NATO is otherwise indifferent. The outcome was Camp Bondsteel — the largest US base built since Vietnam, located near the US’s then-proposed Trans-Balkan oil pipeline.

The Iraq war was justified in large part on exaggerated Israeli assessments of Iraq’s chemical and biological capabilities. The result was a failed state and a significantly increased risk of terrorist attack on British soil.

The groundwork for the Ukraine war was set out in US think tank RAND Corporation’s 2019 remarkable policy paper “Overextending and Unbalancing Russia: Assessing the Impact of Cost-Imposing Options”, which modelled a doctrine to destabilise Russia through aggressive NATO enlargement and sponsorship of proxy conflict, for the purpose of promoting US access to the post-war Russian economy. In consequence, Britain is now backing a war in which support has flowed to military units with documented antisemitic and neonazi origins, and we are struggling economically with the results of the consequent destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines.

The reason given for the ongoing Iran war is the Israeli claim that Iran is three weeks from nuclear capability — the closest, so we are told annually by the Israelis, it has been in twenty years. A claim the (now resigned) Head of the US National Counterterrorism Unit says the US has no evidence of.

A common theme threads each of these: none of these wars were in Britain’s interest, and several actively damaged it; and in none of them was Britain meaningfully consulted.

One further observation relevant to the current conflict might be made before considering the attractiveness of the current role of America in NATO, and it is uncomfortable. I mention it here only because it is peculiar and perhaps not widely appreciated in the UK. Gallup polls consistently show that around 20% of American adults — some 50 million people — believe that the bible is the actual word of God, to be interpreted literally, word for word. Within this group are so-called Christian Zionists, who believe that the establishment of Greater Israel (“Eretz Yisrael”) within its biblical extents will trigger the return of Jesus Christ to Earth. This is the “Eretz Yisrael” visible on the patches of IDF soldiers in their TikTok selfies — the Litani river in Lebanon to the Nile in Egypt, and the River Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea. From the perspective of Christian and Jewish Zionism, Iran presents a considerable impediment to the establishment of “Eretz Yisrael”.

Christian Zionism enjoys meaningful representation in US politics. For example, the current US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who has considerable power over NATO policy and direction, has the Jerusalem Cross — the emblem of the Kingdom of Jerusalem established during the First Crusade in 1099, employed by Christian Zionism — tattooed a foot high on his chest, together with the Crusader motto “Deus Vult” (”God Wills It”). In considering America’s possible motivations for entangling Britain in NATO operations, we seem to have travelled a long way from NATO’s founding goals.

So. Would America’s withdrawal from NATO be something for Britain to regret — or an invitation we should accept and follow?

An obvious impact would be the loss of direct local income to East Anglian communities. The 10,000+ US airmen at RAF Lakenheath and Mildenhall buy groceries and rent houses, and the bases use local contractors to pave runways. That’s £500 million to £1 billion in reduced income, and it’s significant.

A less obvious but larger loss would be to the UK defence industry. BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, for example, are heavily integrated with the US and are its only “Level 1” partner for the F-35 fighter programme. US withdrawal from NATO would almost certainly damage that relationship.

And the UK currently benefits from the use of US satellite, intelligence, and transport systems for free, or at reduced cost. These would have to be replaced at a likely upfront cost of £20bn–£30bn.

Some might argue that the UK would lose American protection from a future act of aggression. That is, after all, the point of NATO. Its recent Iranian adventure offers food for thought: in the first 5 days, the US expended an entire year of production of its missile defence stockpile, and defending its Gulf allies is burning through interceptors faster than it can manufacture them. They have quality. Their lack of capacity to sustain quantity has been sharply revealed. Iranian oil and Israeli territorial ambitions are of far more strategic interest to the US than would be a European conflict. And yet they can’t sustain their population’s support even for that cost. Can we really suppose they would be enthusiastic about incurring such levels of expenditure to defend the UK from anything?

Against the losses to the UK economy, we can set the elimination of the £450–500 million NATO annual membership fee. More importantly, much of our £62bn+ defence budget is needed only to comply with US military systems — through the mandatory purchase of US equipment. Jettisoning the US would allow us to adjust this to a level truly necessary for island defence, potentially saving tens of billions for domestic priorities like affordable energy and housing. Above all, Britain would be free to set our own military — and economic — policy objectives.

America would enjoy taxpayer savings. Of course, the loss of billions in arms sales, the cost of repatriating and housing its overseas-deployed personnel, the loss of influence over European economic standards and consequent damage to the $1.3 trillion annual US-EU trade, and the loss of influence in the world obtained through control of Europe would be matters for the US to attend to — but not matters of concern to Britain.

So on balance: not pain free. But from the perspective of a former NATO employee: worth it.