I’VE BEEN QUIET for six months. Some of you will have assumed I’d run out of things to say. Quite the opposite.

I wrote a book.

It’s called A Pocket Guide to Energy, and it’s the distillation of 35 years spent as an electrical engineer, petroleum engineer, and energy economist into something you can read in an afternoon. The argument is simple: current energy policy is in a head-on collision with physics, and physics is going to win.

Why a book?

Some of you will have read my earlier posts on energy density, the storage problem, the energy cliff, and the financial hallucinations underpinning Net Zero. Those posts were test runs. I was working out whether the arguments I’d spent a career thinking about could be made accessible to someone outside the industry.

Your response told me they could. But it also told me something else: individual posts aren’t enough. The energy debate is conducted in fragments — a headline about wind farms here, a row about heat pumps there — and it’s almost impossible for anyone to see the full picture. Each post I wrote addressed one piece. What was missing was the thing that connected them all.

The book is that connective thread. It starts with a simple question — can renewable energy actually replace fossil fuels? — and follows the physics wherever it leads: through energy density, depletion, the staggering financial commitments we’ve already made, and the option that almost nobody in politics wants to talk about: nuclear.

If you read those earlier posts, the book will take you further. If you’re new here, it will take you from the beginning.

Why am I giving it away?

The book will be available in three formats on 10 April:

Free PDF — downloadable from pocketguideto.com

Kindle ebook — on Amazon

Paperback — on Amazon

The PDF is free because the point isn’t to sell books. It’s to get these ideas into as many hands as possible. I believe energy policy is the most consequential issue that most people don’t understand, and the biggest barrier to understanding it is that nobody has bothered to explain the physics clearly. That’s what this book tries to do.

If the free PDF persuades you the argument is worth supporting, buy a copy, leave a review, and — most importantly — hand it to someone who needs to read it.

What’s coming next

Between now and 10 April, I’m going to use this newsletter to walk through the book’s core arguments, chapter by chapter. Some of this will be familiar to long-standing readers; some will be new. All of it will be sharper, tighter, and more developed than what I’ve published before — because that’s what writing a book forces you to do.

I’d ask three things of you:

Share these posts. If you’ve been reading The State of Britain for a while, you already know whether this is the kind of thing your friends and family should hear. Forward the ones that land. The share button is right there.

Argue with me. The manuscript is with my proofreader, but the text isn’t final. If you think I’ve got something wrong — or right — tell me. This is your chance to make the book better before it goes to print.

Spread the word. On 10 April, I’m going to need your help to make sure this reaches beyond the people who already agree with me. More on that soon.

It’s good to be back. More on Tuesday.

Richard

Richard Lyon is an electrical engineer, petroleum engineer, and energy economist with 35 years in the oil and gas industry. A Pocket Guide to Energy will be available on 10 April 2026 at pocketguideto.com.