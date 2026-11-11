The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
1d

Presumably some of that huge coal supply could be used to produce coal gas.

Just saying.

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Natasha
1dEdited

Thank you Richard for all your very valuable work. You write "much-needed tax revenues flowing" but taxes are not revenue according to how money is actually created in our global fiat money system by double entry bookkeeping: ALL tax demands have to be cancelled out once payments are received. Rather it's government treasury accounts at central banks that make payments by creating brand new money, here's some links explaining these ideas:-

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/quarterly-bulletin/2014/q1/money-creation-in-the-modern-economy

https://profstevekeen.substack.com/p/using-accounting-to-prove-the-core

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPKLgUDgnH0

http://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2018/02/09/modern-monetary-theory-in-a-nutshell/#gsc.tab=0

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