The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
5d

"We might have reopened our coalfields and restarted Longannet, once one of the largest coal-fired power stations in Europe. But we blew it up".

When will those responsible be hanged? I only ask because I want to know.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
5d

"Iran kept its regime, its ballistic missiles and its drones. In return, it closed the Strait and promised to fire on any ship that tried to pass. Traffic fell to nothing".

While it may seem irrelevant to the thrust of this fine article, I object most strenuously to the word "regime". It is often used by dishonest and prejudiced people to describe governments of which they disapprove. But don't we in the enlightened West believe in democracy? Government by those whom the people choose? Whether we like it or not, most Iranians are devout Shia Muslims and prefer to live according to the Koran. That is what the Iranian "regime" is.

Moreover, Iran did not "promise to fire on any ship that tried to pass". Apart from a few brief periods when there was active exchange of bombs and missiles, Iran has forbidden ships dealing with its declared enemies to use the Strait. Others are free to do so on payment of a standard fee - comparable to those already paid by ships passing through the Bosphorus and other straits in territorial waters. The Strait of Hormuz is not "international waters"; the territorial waters of Iran and Oman overlap.

Sorry to interject what may seem an extraneous topic, but it is of vital importance to us all. If the USA and Israel cease their unprovoked aggression and acceded to Iran's terms, the war can be over immediately.

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