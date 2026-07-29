The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Ground Truth's avatar
Ground Truth
10h

Another thing to say - and I experience this in my own work - the amount of data centre development currently in the pipeline is substantial.

It’s akin to a property developer gold rush. Maybe it’s just the end of the 18.6 year land speculation cycle, maybe it’s real.

But we’re talking minimum 100MW per site. And if there’s no power available then they’re considering building out prime generation (eg gas)

Whether these two could actually benefit the grid is another question. Traditional DC might work to tier 3 (99.98%) or 4 (99.995%) availability. AI DC might be more flexible in that regard. Not all AI, but some flexibility exists because outputs are not instantaneous an SC batch processing and training can go on hold. So my question would be “can these sites, once functioning, be curtailed to support grid stability?” It’s not ideal. And it’s not how I would have designed a grid. I would have installed far more firm power instead of wind and solar.

Now the next obvious question. “How much does it cost?” If you’ve invested billions in your AI DC GPUs, you don’t want them sitting around idle, unless someone pays you. Or unless you agreed to sign up to terms which meant the power was curtailable. So it comes down once more to NESO, to the DNO & TNO commercial contracts when offering DC sites with “firm power” and the repercussions of withdrawing.

Let’s say we have 50 AI DC sites of 100MW each, and they can wind down their GPUs, cooling systems etc when they get the NESO call. And they’re big enough to get that call. Let’s say they can reduce by 40%. That’s 4GW.

So lots still in play….and should keep us busy for years 😁

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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
6h

Certainly there are people in the UK with functioning vision. Why are they not involved in the process? Is it because "the powers that be" don't like what those with vision see?

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