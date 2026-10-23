I WROTE MY book The Energy Trap from the conviction that ordinary citizens are not being given the full picture on our energy transition.

The next stage of that work is a series of reports investigating in more detail the gap between the official narrative about our energy system and what the data tells us. It is called Affordable Energy. There will be one report a month, each with a detailed technical paper behind it.

The first is out next week. It’s called Reliable Britain: What Britain’s electricity would have cost on gas. It examines a claim that is very topical now: that electricity is expensive in Britain because of gas. Whenever bills rise, gas is the usual answer. That is a claim that can be tested.

Here is how. You can’t rerun history. Britain took one road, and there is only one set of bills. So I build a second Britain, on paper: one that stayed on the road it was on in 2002. Why 2002? I start there because it was the system Britain had before the climate policies that changed it.

This second Britain keeps the coal and gas stations it already had. They close when they wear out, when pollution law shuts them, or when they would not have paid their way even without a carbon price. In place of wind and solar, the stations that remain run harder, and when more is needed the second Britain builds the cheapest new plant, gas or coal fitted with pollution filters. It is not frozen in 2002. Every year it meets the reliability standard: enough spare plant to keep the lights on at the winter peak. It uses the same amount of electricity Britain actually used.

Then I work out what that Britain’s electricity would have cost, every year from 2002 to 2024. That bill is modelled, because the road was never taken. Beside it I set the bill Britain actually paid, almost all of it measured. Both are full bills. Then I examine the difference.

Every bill mixes two costs: the cost of the power, and the cost of changing how that power is made. Both bills face the same gas market, so when gas got dearer, both bills rose. The difference between them is the cost of changing how the power is made. The Government no longer publishes an estimate of that cost. This report makes one. The difference is what tests the claim. If electricity is dear because of gas alone, the second Britain’s bill will be dear as well, and the difference small. If not, it will be large.

The result is clear. It comes next week, with the working behind it. The report’s model and data will be open, apart from licensed inputs, each listed with its publisher.

The book was for the general public. These reports are for people in positions of decision-making authority. But that doesn’t mean to say that you won’t find them useful. Each one shows where the official story and the evidence part, and what follows from that for policy. The series closes with recommendations for policy change to bring about more affordable energy.

If you want Reliable Britain on the day it comes out, please subscribe.