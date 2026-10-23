The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Steve's avatar
Steve
7d

Unfortunately, the government has cut my pension supplement in half with regulation and law, so I can't afford subscriptions. But your work is essential and will be published on the net anyway. You, David Turver and Kathryn Porter are doing brilliant work to undo the incompetent zealots in the civil service.

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
7d

I look forward to that and I think I know the broad result.

I think the frequently quoted claim that 'gas sets the price of electricity' missed the key revelation. That gas fired plants (not the fuel alone) set the price of electricity, some of the time (increasingly less so with CFD's) and does so because it is called into intermittent action to counter renewable intermittency. Indeed it is a direct cost of renewable intermittency.

Gas may be able to flex but use it intermittently or infrequently, then the prices it charges will be very high. That reflects trying to cover a year's opex over relatively short time periods. The cost of gas, the fuel, in that? Almost negligible.

As the energy co's themselves admitted, gas, the fuel, could be free but electricity bills won't fall. It's odd so few picked up on those comments but it seems to me there are many in the industry trying to create plausible deniability for when the proverbial hits the fan.

And according to TTF gas futures, that will happen around 2 years time when the mwh cost of cost of gas is expected to more than half, leading to domestic gas bills falling by 15-20% in nominal terms but your electricity bill? Well that's going up no matter what happens, the price of gas itself really doesn't shift it much. It strikes me these reprobates will do almost anything to try and hide that reality, for it to be now become clear 'the Emperor has no clothes' and will ramp up shifting costs around in the ways they are already doing, to obfuscate. Will the public notice?

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