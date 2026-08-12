The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Seacat's avatar
Seacat
19h

What a different August it was in 1999- the eclipse was also on a Wednesday, 11th, but no exhortations not to use your washing machine, dishwasher etc. There was no thought back then ( by the ordinary person, at any rate) of voluntary rationing of power ( for now), people just enjoyed the marvel for what it was. The skies darkened, there was a distinct chill and the birds went quiet.

The papers informed that the next best eclipse would be 27 years away. We could hardly have envisaged the 'changes' in the energy system we are enduring in 2026, changes that are impacting power supplies to feed the behemoth project of Net Zero. Fires from solar panels on roofs, EV fires, and plug in solar panels to possibly cause more combustion!

The landscape has changed for ever as the march of wind turbines and the installation of solar panels continues unabated.

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Jess Fleming's avatar
Jess Fleming
18hEdited

This is one of the most ludicrous and pathetic situations for Britain to be in. The real problem is that we have no reliable supply available for high energy users so they have all gone elsewhere. We cannot make steel, fertiliser or other things that require industrial heat. The grid is being constructed to be highly vulnerable by using solar and wind then and this an enormous problem. That notwithstanding the negative environmental consequences that such technologies bring with them.

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