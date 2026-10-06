THE UK’s ENERGY system is at the most important moment in its story. It is the tool we will use to clear our debts and return to prosperity. On its current course, it is also the thing that will bring about the greatest crisis this country has faced since the Second World War. Which of those happens is still a choice, and we’ll have to choose something better than the path we’re on.

To help with that choice, I’ve built The UK Energy Forum to go alongside The Energy Trap.

Substack is a terrific platform for writing. It’s less good at keeping a conversation going. Many of you have left comments here that deserved a full reply, and I haven’t been able to give it. A comment box is a hard place to answer properly, and once a post slides down the page its comments are almost impossible for anyone else to find. Some of the best thinking on this newsletter is buried underneath it.

There’s a second reason. A comment section belongs to the writer: everyone talks to me, and through me. I don’t want the Forum to be my platform that you take part in. I want a community that belongs to everyone in it, where you can start your own thread, argue with each other, and bring knowledge I don’t have. Engineers, traders, people who’ve run a power station or worked in a government department: you know things the rest of us need to hear.

Here’s what the Forum gives you:

A thread for every question, kept and searchable, so a good argument can be found and linked to next month and next year.

Room to answer at length, with charts and sources.

It’s free, and anyone can read it without an account. You only need one to post.

City chapters that meet in person, starting in my city of Edinburgh.

A section for the book, if you’ve read it and want to take one of its arguments apart or talk about it.

It runs on three rules, applied to everyone, me included:

Numbers first, tribe never. Argue the mechanism, not the party. A claim needs a source. Unsourced numbers get challenged, whoever posts them. Attack the argument, not the person.

The purpose is to roll back the ignorance about energy in this country and to build a real force for change. That takes more than one voice. So I’m asking for help to shape it: suggest topics, start threads, and, if you’re willing, join a small bench of moderators who apply the rules evenly to every side. I’d especially welcome moderators who disagree with me. If that’s you, reply to this email or send me a message on the Forum.

The first threads are up: why the government and its own climate advisers disagree by a factor of 2.6 on what a wind farm costs, what would actually fix the grid connections queue, why Britain takes so long to build a nuclear plant like Sizewell C, and what the emergency blackout rules tell us about how close to the edge we are.

Come and join the Forum. Introduce yourself, and bring the one question about UK energy you most want answered properly. Add your voice to the mix. Help shape it, moderate it, make it yours.

Join The UK Energy Forum →