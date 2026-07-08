The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Iain Reid's avatar
Iain Reid
3h

Richard,

you say in your article that at some point gas is not needed.

I'm sure you are aware that this is never the case, as gas does the balancing.

Increasing wind capacity therefore means an increase of curtailment when wind is high.

Compounded in summer by the increasing amount of solar connected to the low voltage side and beyond grid control.

In my view, if you want to build a system completely unsuited for the task in hand, this is the way to go about it!

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Steve Davison's avatar
Steve Davison
3h

Another great post Richard - this should be mandatory reading for all MPs

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