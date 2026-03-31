The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Dan Shaw's avatar
Dan Shaw
6dEdited

The US had a thorium molten salt reactor working in the 60s and ditched it because it did not make warheads. The Chinese have replicated this now. Thorium is a currently problematic, radioactive byproduct of rare earth metal refining: we already produce plenty of it but do not use it. This must be part of the solution. Similarly, there a re seas of hydrocarbons on Titan. The asteroid belt has plenty of frozen hydrocarbons. Musk is not going to Mars, he is going to the asteroid belt to make Mars pay. Either way, once you are there, a gentle push and the payload, potentially with robotic processing, de-orbits to be captured in our gravity well. The engineering exists already and there is enough hydrocarbon inheritance to do it.

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Steve Davison's avatar
Steve Davison
6dEdited

Hi Richard, great concluding chapter. Would you be interested in talking about this at one of our free speech community groups called Politics in Pubs? We have active groups in Newcastle and Manchester with a new one just starting in central London. In theory we had one starting in Edinburgh but it hasn’t gotten off the ground.Details here: https://politicsinpu

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