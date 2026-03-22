The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Johnson's avatar
Bill Johnson
2d

A new perspective. I had not recognized the link between the value of money vs the value of energy over time. But it makes perfect sense.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Lyon
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
1d

It’s a scary theory and I fear it may be true. Reiner Fuellmich, now banged up in German prison on trumped up charges, asserted that this was the motivation for the globally-coordinated Covid “plandemic”, to shackle the global populace in digital straitjackets to pre-empt a populist uprising. Check his closing arguments: https://metatron.substack.com/p/reiner-fuellmichs-grand-jury-court.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Lyon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture