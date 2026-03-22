This is Chapter 6 in a series walking through the core arguments of my forthcoming book “The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can”. Start with Chapter 1 here.

SO FAR in this series I have described a physical system: what energy is, what is happening to its supply, why wind and solar cannot replace it, and why the escape hatches do not work. This chapter follows the consequences somewhere almost nobody in the energy debate looks — into money. Of all the implications of energy contraction, this may be the least discussed, the most surprising, and the one that arrives soonest.

A ten-pound note is a claim on energy

A ten-pound note does not contain value. It is a promise that somewhere in the economy, someone will burn energy to transform raw materials into something you want — a loaf of bread, a hospital visit, an hour of heating. Every transaction in a modern economy is, at bottom, a claim on a future act of energy conversion. Money is the token. Energy is the thing.

This is literal, not figurative. The bread exists because a combine harvester burned diesel, a mill burned gas, an oven burned electricity generated from gas or coal. Remove the energy and the bread does not exist. The money to buy it becomes a claim on nothing.

Neoclassical economics does not see it this way. Its models treat energy as just another commodity — interchangeable with labour, capital, or technology. If one input becomes scarce, the model assumes the others will substitute. This is the assumption on which the entire modern financial system is built: that economic growth can continue regardless of what happens to the energy supply.

Parts I to V of this series have shown why that assumption is wrong. Energy is not a substitutable input. It is the master input — the one without which no other input functions. Labour without energy is manual labour. Capital without energy is scrap metal. Technology without energy is an idea.

When money and energy diverge

Since the economy is a system for converting energy into goods and services, and money is just a trick for keeping score, the money supply must bear some relationship to the energy supply. When the two move together — which they have for the past century — money retains its meaning. When they diverge — when the money supply grows while the energy supply contracts — each unit of money claims a smaller share of a shrinking pool of real goods. The name for this is inflation, but the cause is not monetary. It is thermodynamic.

You cannot print energy

McKinsey estimates the capital cost of the renewable energy transition at $275 trillion — roughly $9.2 trillion a year for three decades. No government on Earth can raise that sum from taxation. So where does the money come from?

The unspoken answer is: we will print it. There is a school of thought — Modern Monetary Theory — that says governments which issue their own currency can never run out of money. Idle resources can be mobilised simply by spending new money into existence. The only constraint is inflation, and inflation can always be managed by sufficiently wise government policy. The logic is seductive, and it has become the disputed intellectual foundation of renewable energy transition financing.

The error is in the phrase “idle resources.” A factory is not idle in the way a banknote in a drawer is idle. A factory is a machine for converting energy into goods. Without energy, it is not an idle resource. It is an inert object. An unemployed worker is not an idle resource in the relevant sense either. In a high-energy economy, one worker with a digger moves a thousand tons of earth a day. In a low-energy economy, the same worker with a shovel moves much less than one. The worker has not changed. The energy available to her has. Money does not mobilise resources. Energy does. Money is the accounting system that tracks the results.

The circularity is devastating. The renewable energy transition proposes to spend trillions of newly created money tokens to build an energy system that — as the previous chapters have shown — delivers less net energy than the one it replaces. The money is a claim on an energy supply that is shrinking as a direct consequence of the programme the money is financing. You are borrowing against future economic output to build a system that reduces future economic output. Every pound printed to finance the transition dilutes the energy backing of every pound already in circulation.

You cannot print energy. You cannot legislate energy. You cannot vote for energy. You can only extract it from physical reality according to the laws described in this book, and if your energy policy violates those laws, no quantity of money will save you from the consequences.

Your pension

If the previous sections seemed abstract, this one is not. It is about your retirement, and whether you will have one.

Every pension system in the world — state or private, funded or pay-as-you-go — is a claim on future economic output. There is no vault of goods with your name on it. The money in your pension fund is not wealth. It is a claim on goods and services that have not yet been produced — and that can only be produced if the energy to produce them still exists when you need them.

When you retire, your income depends on the economy’s ability to continue producing real goods and services, and the money to pay for them, for the rest of your life. Pension funds invest in equities, bonds, and property — all of which depend on economic growth for their returns. Your house is no safer. Property is valuable only because the economy around it functions — because people can earn, commute, heat, and build. Every asset you own is, ultimately, a claim on the output of the energy system. Contract the energy supply, and the economy contracts with it. The promise remains. The capacity to honour it does not.

The honest name for what is being proposed is not an energy transition. It is a default on every promise made to every person who expected to retire in comfort.

This is why, in the proposed “renewable energy transition”, the financial crisis will arrive before the physical one. Financial systems are forward-looking. Asset prices, currencies, and pension valuations will respond to energy contraction before the lights go out. The money will lose its meaning before the fuel runs dry.

In the final chapter, I’ll describe what an honest response looks like — including the one energy source that could change the arithmetic.

Richard

This is the seventh in a series previewing the core arguments of my forthcoming book “The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can”, on release later this year.

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