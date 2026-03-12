The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

Wind and solar facilities don't generate enough energy to replace themselves, if they were an isolated biological population each generation would be smaller or less numerous until they became extinct.

And there is more, the section of the substack headed WIND DROUGHTS, THIEVES IN THE NIGHT

Very cogent and complete explanations. Thanks!

This chapter meshes closely, I think, with John Michael Greer's recent article https://www.ecosophia.net/the-end-of-the-bureaucratic-era/.

Greer explains “catabolic collapse”, by which he means that “Civilizations always build more stuff than they can afford to maintain”. The implication is that most civilisations contain the seeds of their own destruction.

The attempt to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy for all purposes looks exactly like a case of a civilisation building more stuff than it can maintain. A particularly obvious example, in fact.

The root of the trouble, I think, is that such decisions must be carefully planned with a view to the long term - decades and centuries. Whereas they are currently being made by politicians and bureaucrats with horizons ranging from the current quarter to "until I retire".

