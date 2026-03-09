This is Chapter 3 in a series walking through the core arguments of my forthcoming book "The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can't Work - And What Can". Start with Chapter 1 here.

IN CHAPTER 1, I described the hard physical limits that all energy systems must obey. In Chapter 2, I explained why four critical industrial materials depend on hydrocarbons as a chemical feed-stock — not just a fuel — and why electrification cannot replace them. Now the prior question: what is happening to the fossil fuels themselves?

The key to this chapter is one distinction: economic oil versus non-economic oil. Get that, and everything else — including why reported oil production keeps rising even though usable oil production is contracting — falls into place.

Not all oil is equal — “economic” oil

A barrel of conventional crude from Saudi Arabia costs roughly $10 to extract and returns over 30 times the energy invested. A barrel from the Canadian oil sands costs $60 or more and requires vast quantities of natural gas to process. A barrel from a US shale well costs somewhere in between and declines so fast it must be replaced by continuous drilling. All three appear in the reserves statistics as “oil.” They are not the same resource.

There is an oil price below which the economy expands, and above which it contracts. That threshold divides remaining oil into two volumes: the oil that allows economic expansion — economic oil — and the oil that causes economic contraction. The second volume is, for all practical purposes, oil that is not there at all.

This distinction matters because it changes what “peak oil” means.

Economic oil peaked in 2006

“Peak oil” has been predicted repeatedly, and the predictions appeared to fail — oil production seems to keep going up. But the predictions were about economic oil. Early writers never needed to make the distinction — in their day, virtually all oil was economic. The IEA acknowledged in its World Energy Outlook 2010 that conventional crude production had peaked around 2006 and would never return to that level.

Oil hit $147 a barrel in July 2008. Within months, the financial system broke. The crash is usually attributed to reckless lending. But reckless lending doesn’t explain why oil hit $147 first. An energy constraint does.

The $25 trillion response

After 2008, the world faced a choice: acknowledge the oil constraint, or keep things running a little longer. It chose the latter. Between 2008 and 2025, central banks created roughly $25 trillion in hallucinated money through quantitative easing and near-zero interest rates. A significant share flowed into the American shale oil industry — an industry that had never been commercially viable, because the oil it targeted was too tightly locked in rock to extract at a profit. Cheap capital changed the arithmetic. US production tripled from 5 million barrels a day to over 13 million. Total production kept rising. Peak oil, everyone declared, was wrong.

But shale oil is not conventional oil. A shale well’s production drops 25 to 40 percent in the first year. To maintain output, you drill continuously. To grow output, you drill exponentially. The industry didn’t build an oil field. It built a treadmill — and it was cash-flow negative for over a decade to keep it turning.

The best acreage — the Permian Basin, the Bakken, the Eagle Ford — is now exhausting. In 2024, for the first time, productivity per lateral foot of drilling declined. Longer wells, less oil. The treadmill was accelerating, and the runner was slowing down.

The spinning plates

Shale is just the most visible part of a deeper problem. Every oil field on Earth declines as the natural pressure that drives oil to the surface depletes. Think of a row of spinning plates on sticks — each plate an oil field. Older plates are always slowing down and falling. To keep the same number spinning, you must start new ones at least as fast as old ones fall. The IEA estimates that if investment in existing fields stopped tomorrow, global production would halve in under nine years. Nearly 90% of all upstream spending now goes simply to keeping the plates that are already spinning from falling. Running to stand still.

New plates require new production. And you cannot produce what you have not first discovered — so the pattern of past discovery has already determined the future pattern of production. That pattern is bleak. Discovery peaked in the 1960s at roughly 55 billion barrels a year — vast provinces in the Middle East, the North Sea, Alaska. In 2024, the world discovered around 2 billion while consuming 30 billion. Fifteen times faster out than in. Six decades of technological revolution — seismic imaging, deep-water drilling, machine learning — and discovery volumes fell by over 90%. The big fields were found first because they were the easiest to find. There are no more to find.

Global oil discovery and production. Discovery peaked in the 1960s and has collapsed despite six decades of technological revolution. Production continued to rise by drawing down what had already been found. The widening gap is the depleting inheritance — and the projected decline is not a forecast. It is arithmetic.

The ledger

In 2021, Rystad Energy — the independent consultancy whose data underpins the forecasts of the IEA — estimated that the proven reserves of the six oil majors would run out in less than 15 years at current production rates. The majors had replaced only 45% of production through new discoveries.

That was five years ago. The situation has deteriorated since.

Gas is in a different position — roughly fifty years of current consumption. But oil and gas are not interchangeable. Oil powers virtually all transport and is the feedstock for the industrial processes described in Chapter 2. The depletion of oil is a separate crisis, running on its own clock.

The hydrocarbon endowment is finite, and depleting. Oil — the most versatile, most irreplaceable fraction — is depleting fastest. The shale response bought time but masked the decline. And the endowment we are depleting is the same endowment we would need to build any replacement — including one that might actually work.

There will come a point — and it’s closer than anyone in authority admits — when the remaining oil is insufficient both to maintain the existing system and to build a new one. Fifty miles of fuel in the tank, sixty miles from the nearest station. At that point the question is no longer “how do we transition?” It is: who do we allow to starve while we try?

Next: wind and solar — the replacement we’ve been promised. In Chapter 4, I’ll show why the numbers don’t add up, and why an energy system that can’t survive without the very fuels it claims to replace is no replacement at all.

Richard

This is the fourth in a series previewing the core arguments of my forthcoming book “The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work - And What Can”, on release later this year

