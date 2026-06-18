The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Adam Gladwin's avatar
Adam Gladwin
2d

Great post Richard. I doubt very much he'll take up your offer. He prefers the BBC where he pretty much gets to say what he likes unchallenged.

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NICK's avatar
NICK
2d

Brilliant

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