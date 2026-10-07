The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Oct 7

And all those serious risks incurred in pursuit of a will-o'-the-wisp. Trying to reduce atmospheric CO2, when we would benefit from more of it.

A week without all those things that depend on electricity would be catastrophic. No water; no fresh food; hardly any heating; even a lack of light after sunset could be very bad. Didn't someone once say that every government is just a week without food away from violent revolution? Not to mention fresh drinking water.

There seem to be plenty of clever people. Is the worst problem that they are kept away from decision-making? Or that once given that responsibility their minds somehow curdle and go sour?

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Oct 7

As and When the lights go out, NESO and the Eco Zealots will blame not only the US/Iran conflict, but the Ukraine/Russia conflict, El Niño, the lack of Green investment, the shortage of Wind turbines, Solar Panels and the inability of customers to curb their voracious demand for energy. It will be everyone else’s fault and absolutely nothing to do with reliance on intermittent energy.

However, I welcome the prospect of a “blackout”, not because I am a tin foil hat nutter, but, the Public at large need to see factual evidence of just how intimately we are connected to a “on demand” energy system- no electricity leads to no water as it is pumped, sewage is pumped, refrigeration both domestic, commercial and retail will shut off……….and the list goes on, then and only then will the Public clearly understand that reliance on a intermittent source of supply has one major problem- when it fails, everything stops.

In the film Apollo 13, when NASA is discussing how to get the module back, one of the engineers stands there and states categorically that “Power Is Everything” and today WE stand on the precipice of a disaster of equal proportion- without power, people will die.

The exact sequence in the film is as follows:

After the oxygen tank explosion, the engineers and flight controllers are debating how long the Lunar Module can keep the astronauts alive. During the discussion, John Aaron (an electrical systems expert, played by Loren Dean) interrupts and says:

"Power is everything."

When Gene Kranz asks what he means, Aaron explains:

"Without it, they don't talk to us, they don't correct their trajectory, they don't turn the heat shield around. We gotta turn everything off, now." ￼

His point is that electrical power has become the mission's most critical resource. If the batteries run out:

The crew lose communications with Earth.

Navigation and guidance systems stop working.

They cannot orient the spacecraft correctly for re-entry.

The astronauts ultimately cannot survive. ￼

This scene marks the shift in NASA's strategy from merely keeping the astronauts alive to conserving every possible amp of electricity so there is enough battery power left to restart the Command Module for re-entry. The engineers eventually reduced the Lunar Module's power consumption to an extraordinarily low level, something never intended in its original design. ￼

It's one of the film's best examples of a crisis-management principle: when resources are limited, identify the single constraint that everything else depends on. In Apollo 13's case, that constraint was electrical power.

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