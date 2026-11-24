ON 24 JUNE 2019 the House of Commons approved the order committing Britain to net zero by 2050. When Graham Stringer asked why there was no impact assessment, the minister replied that ‘impact assessments are not needed specifically for the SI’ (the order itself). The debate took about an hour and a half, and the order was approved without a recorded vote.

Two days later Peter Lilley, by then Lord Lilley, pressed the point in the Lords. He wasn’t opposing the order, he said. He wanted ‘a proper impact assessment’, because ‘I just think we ought to know what the rough total is, as assessed by the Treasury’. Without one, ‘we are really buying a pig in a poke’. The Lords then passed a Labour amendment, by 155 votes to 116, that backed the target but regretted ‘a substantial change in policy without the full and proper scrutiny that such a change deserves’. The order went through all the same.

Seven years on, no official body publishes what bill-payers pay through climate policy on their electricity bills, scheme by scheme, each year. So I’ve counted it. My new report, The Price of Climate Policy, the second in the Affordable Energy series, finds that bill-payers paid £258.6bn through climate policy on their electricity bills from 2002 to 2024, in 2024 prices. That’s about a quarter of everything they paid for electricity. And what has already been granted, in contracts, accreditations and entitlements, obliges bill-payers and taxpayers to pay a further £172.3bn from 2026. That figure is modelled, in 2024 prices before discounting.

Last month, in Report No. 1 of the series, I put the net cost at £140.3bn. That figure asked how much worse off climate policy left us, after giving it credit for what it saved such as wind lowering the price of power. This one shows the gross £258.6bn that was paid through each scheme, year by year, as a receipt would show it.

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More than half of it doesn’t depend on a model: £144.5bn comes from the records of the payments themselves, such as the energy regulator Ofgem’s figures for the Renewables Obligation, a duty on electricity suppliers that pays renewable generators. It’s the largest single line. The rest is modelled or estimated. The second largest line, £82.9bn, is the carbon charge: the cost to fossil-fuel power stations of their carbon dioxide, as it reaches the price of power. I count all of it. Without it, and the VAT on it, the total would still be £174.2bn.

In 2024 alone climate policy took £22.0bn, a third of that year’s electricity bill. Over the whole period an average household was charged £3,425 on its own electricity bills, before the Government’s help with bills in 2022 and 2023. Businesses paid £166.1bn.

The bill doesn’t stop in 2024. Counting only what was granted by 9 November 2026, the Renewables Obligation alone has £47.8bn still to run, until 2037, and the last renewable Contracts for Difference, which top a generator’s income up to an agreed price and take money back when prices are above it, run to 2052. Changing each disputed assumption in turn moves the £172.3bn between £126.6bn and £221.8bn. And the £172.3bn leaves out every cost no contract fixes, among them the carbon charge, the grid and auctions not yet held.

From April 2026 the Exchequer funds three quarters of the Obligation due on households’ bills, for three years. That puts £8.3bn of it on taxpayers. A cost moved from bills to taxes changes who pays, not how much.

The Climate Change Act already makes the Government tell Parliament what Britain emits, every year. I propose a matching duty, a new section 16A of the Act: each year, a statement of what bill-payers paid through each scheme, and what they and taxpayers are still obliged to pay. The second figure rests on prices no one yet knows (the price of power alone swings it by £74.6bn), and it’s estimated by the department that signs the contracts. So a body independent of the Secretary of State should examine it every year.

There is a route: the Energy Independence Bill is before the Commons, waiting for its second reading, and section 16A could be added to it as a new clause. Failing that, an MP or peer could bring it as a private member’s Bill.

Lord Lilley warned that, without the total, Parliament would be buying a pig in a poke. A yearly statement would at least let it see what’s in the sack.

The report, with the models and data behind every figure, is open for review. Send errors to corrections@richardlyon.net; I will log each correction in public. Find a real error of fact or method and I’ll send you a signed copy of my book, The Energy Trap. And why not consider joining The UK Energy Forum, where we’re building a community that understands the serious problems with our energy system and demands the one we need.

My book The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work — And What Can is published by Swift Press.