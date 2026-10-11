I TRY TO send you no more than two emails a week. Substack is a noisy place, and your attention deserves respect. This one is out of turn, and short, because I need your help.

First, thank you for reading, some of you for years. And a particular welcome to the more than a hundred of you who have joined in the past few weeks, since The Energy Trap came out.

Thank you especially to those of you who pay. Everything I write here is free; I don’t ask for money. But your subscriptions pay for the travel and the talks that put these arguments in front of people who would never otherwise hear them. I’m more grateful than I can easily say: your support makes a difference to a debate that matters perhaps more than any other right now.

Now the favour. I’d rather write about what you want to know than what I happen to find interesting. So:

What one question about energy would you most like answered properly?

Leave it in the comments below, or reply to this email. I read every one, and your answers will set what I write over the next few months.

Better still, take your question to The UK Energy Forum, which I opened last week as a home for the arguments a comment box can’t hold. More than sixty people joined in its first week. I selected a forum platform that lets you own the content. So don’t wait for me: start a thread yourself. Some of you have worked in the industry for decades, and all of you pay the bills, so you know things the rest of us need to hear. It’s free, and joining takes a minute.

Thank you, all of you.

Richard

Edinburgh