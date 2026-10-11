The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

The State of Britain by Richard Lyon

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Henry Marriott's avatar
Henry Marriott
Oct 11

Richard

First of all thank you for doing all this work to raise awareness of the perilous situation we are in. Showing doubters your Grid Margin and Subsidy Clock websites has a remarkable effect! The topic I would like to understand in much more detail is how much arable/grazing land is being used and planned for energy production both from solar and biofuels and what the cost/benefit trade off is (or supposed to be) between food production and energy production

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Steve Tootill's avatar
Steve Tootill
Oct 11

Richard, I'm trying to understand why you think that we have reached or passed "peak economic oil". Your article in the Telegraph makes the case that increased oil production since 2008 depended on the availability of funny money which is no longer available. My understanding is that it is due principally to the technological improvements in fracking, horizontal drilling etc., the increased availability of (and ability to use) liquid natural gas in place of oil and the changing political landscape leading to many more high volume resources becoming available.

My concern with the Telegraph article is that it encourages anti fossil fuel campaigners to say we have to use intermittent renewables as much as possible, so that we can save the fossil fuels in the switch to nuclear

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